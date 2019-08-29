Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted Its Position in Netflix (NFLX) by $1.67 Million as Market Value Declined; Raymond James & Associates Has Raised Holding in Greif (GEF) by $723,650 as Market Value Declined

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05 million, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $6.67 during the last trading session, reaching $298.44. About 2.86 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include Netflix Subscriptions in Its Cable Packages; 16/04/2018 – Netflix: International Segment Now Accounts for 50% of Revenue, 55% of Memberships; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Takes International VOD Rights to Mateo Gil’s `Thermodynamics’; 13/04/2018 – Mercury News: TV tonight: ‘Lost in Space’ reboot soars onto Netflix; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Netflix’s Debt Rating To Ba3 From B1; The Outlook Is Stable; 13/04/2018 – It is the first time that Netflix has been included in a television provider bundle; 19/04/2018 – Adyen, a payments firm with clients such as Netflix and Uber, is eyeing an IPO after record revenues; 08/03/2018 – Netflix posted $11.7 billion in revenue for 2017 and has not previously issued full-year revenue guidance for 2018; 02/04/2018 – The S&P 500 fell back into correction Monday as technology led the market lower, with names like Amazon and Netflix both down more than 5 percent; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX: STRANGER THINGS S3 CAST TO INCLUDE GUEST CARY ELWES

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Greif Inc (GEF) by 70.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 17,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.99% . The institutional investor held 42,680 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, up from 25,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Greif Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99B market cap company. The stock increased 14.10% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 550,732 shares traded or 76.10% up from the average. Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has declined 34.14% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.14% the S&P500. Some Historical GEF News: 30/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA PLC VANLEER.LG – HY ENDED APRIL 2018 PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 5.2 MLN NAIRA VS 73.7 MLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – CLOSURE OF THE FACTORY BRANCH NETWORK IN BOTH KOKO, DELTA STATE AND KADUNA, KADUNA STATE; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – EMBARK ON APAPA FACTORY SITE IMPROVEMENT, CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND OVERHAUL TO MEET MINIMUM STANDARD OF GREIF OPERATION WORLDWIDE; 02/04/2018 – GREIF INC GEF.N : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – IN CONSULTATION WITH LARGER GREIF SUB-SAHARA AFRICA AND EMEA MANAGEMENT TEAM HAVE APPROVED TOTAL BUSINESS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR LOCAL OPERATION; 20/03/2018 GAMCO REPORTS 5.05% STAKE IN GREIF INC; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greif Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEF.B); 23/04/2018 – Greif, Inc. Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Announces 2025 Goals and Gasser Award Winner; 30/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA PLC VANLEER.LG – HY REVENUE OF 312.8 MLN NAIRA VS 768.6 MLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 26/04/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Since July 2, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $670,269 activity. 15,000 shares were bought by WATSON PETER G, worth $490,650 on Tuesday, July 2. On Friday, July 5 the insider Hilsheimer Lawrence A. bought $123,876. Emkes Mark A bought $38,968 worth of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) on Tuesday, July 2.

