Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Has Increased Its Holding in Netflix (NFLX) by $1.67 Million; Health Ins Innovations (Put) (HIIQ) Position Maintained by Hap Trading Llc

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05 million, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $305.38. About 1.23 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – Netflix subscription will run through Comcast and will be included in the customers’ monthly cable bill; 02/04/2018 – The analyst noted half the mutual funds it tracked owned Amazon, while 23 percent owned Netflix; 29/03/2018 – Critic’s Notebook: On Netflix, a Growing Wave of Shows for and About Teenagers; 22/03/2018 – Netflix has a new font and the company claims it’s going to save it millions; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Ray Romano to headline Netflix comedy special; 12/04/2018 – Cannes festival director Thierry Fremaux said last month that Netflix had refused to give its movies theatrical distribution in France and would, therefore, be banned from competition at the 12-day festival; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $375 FROM $350; 13/03/2018 – Response Mag: Netflix Revamping Apps for Vertical Video, TV Production Processes; 16/04/2018 – Netflix shows it still has plenty of growth left in the U.S; 17/04/2018 – Cash Burn ‘Not a Concern’ for Netflix, Says Helfstein (Video)

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (HIIQ) by 3333.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 790,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The institutional investor held 813,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48 million, up from 23,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.21. About 86,957 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty; 17/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference May 24; 24/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q EPS 33c; 02/05/2018 – HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS: NO FINDINGS COMMUNICATED YET; 10/05/2018 – Tieton Capital Buys Into Health Insurance Innovations Class A; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthInsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Rev $67.8M; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Co The stated it has 455,167 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt reported 0.94% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). United Automobile Association owns 385,234 shares. Japan-based Sumitomo Life Ins has invested 0.56% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Endurance Wealth Mgmt has 75 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Comml Bank De reported 0.07% stake. Toth Advisory reported 261 shares stake. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 2,892 shares. Mcdaniel Terry & stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Coastline Tru Communication stated it has 0.43% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Columbia Asset Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 738 shares. Thornburg Investment Mgmt has invested 0.14% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Peddock Capital Advsrs Ltd Co stated it has 0.08% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Norris Perne French Llp Mi reported 3,075 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.18 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Planet Fitness Inc by 404,868 shares to 482,653 shares, valued at $33.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 1.91M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 517,598 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 173,694 shares to 18,206 shares, valued at $752,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Incyte Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:INCY) by 316,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,400 shares, and cut its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 376,124 shares. Twin Tree Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 286 shares. 983 were reported by Ameritas Inv Ptnrs. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 838,754 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp has 0.03% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 10,139 shares. Trexquant LP reported 0.23% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp holds 0.01% or 13,194 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Limited Liability has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Ftb reported 125 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 41,913 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 237,441 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 263,269 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 8,104 shares. Pnc Ser Grp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,100 shares. Trellus Company Ltd Liability holds 3.09% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) or 60,500 shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.07 million activity. GABOS PAUL G bought $239,254 worth of stock or 8,000 shares. $2.75M worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was bought by FICHTHORN JOHN.