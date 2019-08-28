Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Its Take (TTWO) Stake as Market Value Rose; Modera Wealth Management Has Decreased Chevron New (CVX) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $116.69. About 2.85 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr; 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS IN CNBC INTERVIEW; 06/04/2018 – Chevron seeks extension of Rokan block contract in Indonesia beyond 2021; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Reports First Quarter Net Income of $3.6 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Caracas Chron: Using Corruption As an Excuse, Persecution Spree Hits Chevron

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 20.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp sold 186,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 711,039 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.10 million, down from 897,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.81 billion market cap company. It closed at $130.84 lastly. It is down 8.32% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – Giant Food and Wizards District Gaming Announce Partnership; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B; 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 150,980 were accumulated by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated holds 0.02% or 860,592 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Jp Marvel Advisors Ltd Company has 5,148 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Bokf Na stated it has 40,094 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Glacier Peak Ltd Com has invested 1.64% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 501 were accumulated by Amica Retiree Medical Trust. Rampart Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Company owns 111,178 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Stifel Financial Corporation reported 15,456 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.03% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Century Inc reported 1.82 million shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 81,440 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 16,144 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,609 shares to 16,082 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 13,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hardman Johnston Lc invested in 3,270 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 164,930 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Fort Point Cap Ptnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.93% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Financial Bank has invested 1.09% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 62,011 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Northrock Limited Liability stated it has 0.27% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Virtu Financial reported 5,407 shares. Novare Limited Co reported 54,173 shares. Mirador Capital Ptnrs LP accumulated 17,406 shares. Secor Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 21,569 shares. Brookstone Cap Mgmt has 5,587 shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 1.01% or 94,861 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited owns 9,264 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Peddock Capital Lc has invested 4.19% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.24% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

