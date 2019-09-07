Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $23.58 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Usca Ria Has Trimmed Its Position in Main Street Capital (MAIN) by $415,732 as Valuation Rose

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp sold 13,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 29,758 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.99 million, down from 43,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Trump renews Amazon attack, vowing `very serious look’ at business. Speaks to reporters aboard Air; 17/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 09/05/2018 – Sears, Amazon.com Offering Ship-to-Store Service for Tires; 09/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Dallas pushing to fix public schools to lure Amazon’s HQ2; 08/03/2018 – Digiday: The Rundown: Amazon advertising delivers; 15/05/2018 – Target Cuts Next-Day Delivery Fee as Amazon Rivalry Heats Up; 07/04/2018 – One of the central arguments in Trump’s attacks on Amazon is all wrong – and it’s Citigroup’s fault; 15/05/2018 – The change is largely driven by the growth in Amazon’s high-margin businesses, including AWS, advertising and Prime subscriptions; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Launches Its Own Pet Product Brand, Wag; Starts With Food; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO CITES WEB SERVICES STRENGTH INCLUDING NEW CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS AND EXTRA BUSINESS WITH EXISTING CUSTOMERS – MEDIA CALL

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 11,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.36% . The institutional investor held 278,893 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.38 million, down from 290,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Main Street Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $43.25. About 226,723 shares traded. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 9.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 19/04/2018 – MAIN STREET SEMI-ANNUAL SUPPLEMENTAL CASH DIV 27.5C/SHR FOR 2Q; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE OF $23.67 PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Withdrawal of Resolution to Approve Stk Option Plan; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET FUNDED $24.3M FOR RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE MINORITY RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 05/04/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT $35.2M; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO, CO-INVESTOR PROVIDING NEXREV UNDRAWN CREDIT FACILITY TO SUPPORT ITS GROWTH INITIATIVES, WORKING CAPITAL; 02/05/2018 – Main Street Announces Third Quarter 2018 Regular Monthly Dividends; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Revs Main Street Capital Otlk To Stbl, Afrms ‘BBB’ Rtg

Analysts await Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.63 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.63 per share. MAIN’s profit will be $40.55 million for 17.16 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Main Street Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Main Street Capital Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Let It Run, For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FTI Consulting Study Finds REIT Executive Compensation Increased 6% in 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schweitzer-Mauduit: Moving Beyond Tobacco Papers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $462.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,839 shares to 22,818 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 2,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold MAIN shares while 40 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 11.75 million shares or 2.87% less from 12.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Chilton Capital Management Ltd holds 0.1% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) or 30,817 shares. Asset Incorporated reported 10,603 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company owns 5,554 shares. Citigroup owns 72,583 shares. 2,220 are held by Shamrock Asset Ltd Com. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 386 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Com (Trc) stated it has 0.03% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Gam Hldg Ag invested in 9,307 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 204,052 shares. Hightower Advsr holds 162,084 shares. First Republic Inv Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 56,489 shares. 11,000 were reported by Comerica Comml Bank. Moreover, Callahan Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 11,722 shares. King Luther Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day Rules Change for Suppliers Sends Message to Investors – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon facial recognition can now detect fear – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon’s Next Move May Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) just opened its biggest office building in the world – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Managers Lc owns 705 shares. Moreover, Greystone Managed Invests has 0.78% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,384 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt holds 0.48% or 642 shares in its portfolio. The Quebec – Canada-based Montrusco Bolton Invs has invested 2.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Private Tru Na reported 1.72% stake. Motco holds 0.06% or 335 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 69,184 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Gruss And Comm holds 7,550 shares or 14.07% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1,881 shares. Centre Asset Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 12,980 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt owns 238,121 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Crystal Rock Mgmt reported 2,380 shares. Trb Limited Partnership has 3.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,100 shares. Archford Strategies Llc owns 656 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Baltimore holds 6,762 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20B for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.