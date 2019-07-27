Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $23.58 Million; Market Value Rose; As Xpo Logistics (Put) (XPO) Market Value Declined, Cypress Funds Has Decreased Stake

Cypress Funds Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Put) (XPO) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00M, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $67.13. About 996,553 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Adj EPS 61c; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q EPS 50c; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS PLANS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN NORTH; 23/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Chief Operating Officer; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Rev $4.19B; 30/04/2018 – Beutel Goodman Adds XPO Logistics, Exits K-Bro Linen: 13F; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics eyes up to $8bn in deals; 14/05/2018 – DRIVERS AT XPO IN ERIE, PA SEEK TEAMSTER REPRESENTATION:UNION; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 51C; 06/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – APPOINTS MASSIMO MARSILI TO LEAD TRANSPORT OPERATIONS IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND MOROCCO

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp sold 13,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 29,758 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.99M, down from 43,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Aylaa Exclusive: Amazon Buys Ring, Maker of Smart Home Products – The New York Times; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Sees 2Q Operating Pft $1.1B To Pft $1.9B; 02/04/2018 – This marks Trump’s second direct attack on Amazon in less than a week; 15/03/2018 – The fair competition rules anticipated neither the e-commerce boom nor the rise of Amazon Japan; 15/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos may soon call this palatial mansion his new home; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Despite Trump’s repeated criticism of Amazon and Washington Post, Jeff Bezos has remained silent; sources say it; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Members Can Now Forego Heavy Lifting; 22/03/2018 – Whole Foods Is Losing Executives Under New Owner Amazon; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly confirmed the incident, saying it’s an “extremely rare occurrence.” The company did not respond to requests for comment from CNBC

Analysts await XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.98 per share. XPO’s profit will be $96.55M for 15.98 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by XPO Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 105.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.02% or 280,752 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advisors Lc has 10,330 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Nippon Life Invsts Americas invested 0.11% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Motley Fool Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 339,000 shares. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Co Mi Adv, a Indiana-based fund reported 11,875 shares. The North Carolina-based Carroll Financial Associates has invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Royal National Bank Of Canada has 106,657 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Co invested 0.02% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 421,597 shares. Concourse Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 3.1% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 24,745 shares. Mirae Asset Limited reported 22,094 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Lc stated it has 14,608 shares. Us Retail Bank De holds 19,183 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 30,444 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis accumulated 4,366 shares or 4.57% of the stock. Overbrook Mngmt Corp holds 0.05% or 140 shares. The New York-based Bristol John W Inc Ny has invested 3.65% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chemung Canal Tru Co holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,782 shares. South Dakota Council has invested 1.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amer Rech Management holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,448 shares. The Ohio-based Bartlett And Limited has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bessemer Securities Limited Com holds 0.84% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,395 shares. First Republic Investment Management reported 144,904 shares stake. United Secs Incorporated (D B A Uas Asset Management) owns 18,461 shares for 14.85% of their portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar reported 13,656 shares. Stephens Group Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 65 shares. Ratan Capital LP holds 6.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,600 shares. 835 were accumulated by Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability. Advisory Rech owns 574 shares.