Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Decreased Position in Take (TTWO) by $17.51 Million as Share Price Rose; Shikiar Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Vicor (VICR) by $1.60 Million

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 50.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 51,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The institutional investor held 49,680 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, down from 101,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.99. About 150,888 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 20.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp sold 186,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 711,039 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.10M, down from 897,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $132.41. About 1.18 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,346 are owned by Comerica Financial Bank. Fmr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.4% or 70,700 shares. Td Asset Management holds 100,859 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. National Bank Of America De stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.03% stake. Invesco has invested 0.13% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Piedmont Investment Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Corvex Management LP accumulated 433,780 shares. Ranger Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 59,910 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Georgia-based Advisory Lc has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Benjamin F Edwards Communications Inc invested in 852 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Polar Capital Llp has 78,273 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 100 shares.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 47.62% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.84 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $141.64M for 26.70 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,053.85% EPS growth.

Analysts await Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 53.13% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.32 per share. VICR’s profit will be $6.04M for 53.32 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Vicor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.