Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Decreased Its Holding in T Mobile Us (TMUS) by $28.23 Million as Shares Rose; Tig Advisors Position in Orbotech LTD (ORBK) Upped by $82.75 Million as Stock Price Were Volatile

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Orbotech Ltd (ORBK) by 9471.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.49 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.43M, up from 15,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Orbotech Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $65.77 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ORBK News: 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ORBOTECH LTD; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS POST CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Aims to Complete Repurchase 12-18 Months Following Orbotech Closing; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN NEW LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING TO COMPLETE SHARE REPURCHASE; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Orbotech; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 billion; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp sold 409,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 1.24 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.35M, down from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.48. About 2.89M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 09/05/2018 – SnapShot Market Disruption Bundle Report 2018: The Latest Developments in the Indian Mobile Market, Sprint & T-Mobile Disruptive Pricing in the USA, and the Evolution of French Mobile Pricing – ResearchAndMarkets; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Assign ‘BB+(EXP)’ Rating to T-Mobile Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at Time of Transaction Closing; 18/05/2018 – Agency Spy: Wunderman Seattle Downsizes as T-Mobile Takes More of Its Data and Analytics Work In-House; 28/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO LEGERE IS SAID TO BE CHIEF OF COMBINED CO: CNBC; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile to merge in 5G push; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 04/05/2018 – Sprint CEO Faces His Democratic Past in T-Mobile Tie Up (Audio); 01/05/2018 – Hot off the heels of a blockbuster merger announcement with Sprint, T-Mobile is set to announce first quarter earnings; 10/04/2018 – UPDATE: Sprint & T-Mobile have resumed deal talks, sources tell CNBC; 10/04/2018 – Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Prtn Llp reported 15,920 shares. Pitcairn Communication accumulated 0.18% or 23,366 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,500 shares. The Illinois-based Hightower Advsrs Llc has invested 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Dana Inv Advsrs has 1.58% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Strs Ohio holds 0.08% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 254,022 shares. Channing Lc holds 98,226 shares. Agf Inc invested in 1.18% or 1.52M shares. Mrj Capital stated it has 64,941 shares or 2.69% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag reported 689,606 shares stake. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 123,774 shares. Advsr Management Ltd Com reported 0.2% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). James Investment Research invested 0.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management reported 14,936 shares.