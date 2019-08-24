Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Decreased Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake by $9.04 Million; Energy Opportunities Capital Management Trimmed Its Golar Lng LTD Bermuda Shs (GLNG) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda Shs (GLNG) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 23,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The institutional investor held 41,450 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $874,000, down from 64,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.66% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $12.33. About 1.34 million shares traded or 26.60% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $66.2 MLN VS $57.6 MLN IN 2017 OCT-DEC QTR; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR PARTNERS SAYS GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG – SEASONAL SOFTENING OF SHIPPING MARKET WAS ANTICIPATED AND WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT 2Q 2018 TCE, EXPECTED TO BE AROUND HALF 1Q 2018 LEVELS; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Graham Robjohns Will Step Dn as CEO of Golar Partners, Named CFO and Deputy CEO of Golar LNG; 12/03/2018 – Angelina Rascouët: New African LNG supplier on the block: welcome Cameroon. That’s after Perenco/Golar LNG project started; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Limited Interim Results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – CELSE, THE PROJECT COMPANY 50% CONTROLLED BY GOLAR POWER, WILL RECEIVE US$1.340 BLN UNDER NON-RECOURSE PROJECT FINANCING STRUCTURE; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – IN EVENT THAT FID IS NOT TAKEN CUSTOMARY TERMINATION FEES APPLY

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp sold 33,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 285,664 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.13 million, down from 319,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $282.44. About 2.38M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability has 0.49% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 198,525 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Lc holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2.94M shares. Srs Invest Ltd Company reported 0.04% stake. Creative Planning owns 0.04% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 44,360 shares. Westwood Management Il holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 12,600 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp accumulated 10 shares. Hl Fincl Limited Liability Co holds 20,345 shares. The California-based Pillar Pacific Cap Management has invested 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 24,519 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Barbara Oil holds 0.95% or 6,000 shares. World Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.44% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moore Capital Ltd Partnership reported 140,000 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Co stated it has 69,581 shares. Btim reported 0.03% stake. Barrett Asset Management Lc reported 0.13% stake.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 44.41 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year's $1.42 per share. ADBE's profit will be $771.85 million for 44.41 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.