Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Decreased Holding in Adobe (ADBE) by $9.04 Million; Stadium Capital Management Cut Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Position by $1.03 Million as Stock Rose

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 343,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.92% . The hedge fund held 221,718 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 565,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Technical Institute Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.3. About 23,629 shares traded. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has risen 14.11% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTI News: 15/05/2018 – Nantahala Capital Management Exits Universal Technical Institute; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 OPERATING LOSS BETWEEN $28 MILLION AND $33 MILLION; 14/05/2018 – UTI NAMES SCOTT YESSNER AS INTERIM CFO; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $320 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Universal Technical Institute Opens Enrollment At New, State-Of-The-Industry Campus In Bloomfield, New Jersey; 24/04/2018 – Growth Energy Announces Partnership Between American Ethanol and Universal Technical Institute; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 EBITDA IS STILL EXPECTED TO BE NEGATIVE; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 OPERATING LOSS IS NOW EXPECTED BETWEEN $28 MLN AND $33 MLN; 14/05/2018 – UTI Appoints Scott Yessner as Interim Chief Financial Officer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Technical Institute Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTI)

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp sold 33,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 285,664 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.13M, down from 319,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $277.72. About 1.79M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $795.24 million for 43.67 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aureus Asset Management has 2,096 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Hudson Valley Advisors Inc Adv holds 2.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 31,069 shares. Principal Fincl Gp Inc accumulated 0.31% or 1.26M shares. The Florida-based Suncoast Equity Mgmt has invested 5% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 37.55M shares. Sigma Planning Corp reported 11,642 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Ledyard Savings Bank holds 0.59% or 16,640 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 260,254 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Moreover, Yhb Invest Advsr Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 940 shares. Wright Invsts Serv invested in 1,742 shares. Moreover, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability Company has 0.48% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Gulf Intll National Bank & Trust (Uk) invested in 117,621 shares. Regent Ltd Liability reported 2,120 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.55% or 21,324 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP owns 717,445 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.98, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold UTI shares while 9 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 10.72 million shares or 1.32% less from 10.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 13,059 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 67,701 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability has 0% invested in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 80,000 shares. Stadium Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.4% invested in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 0.09% invested in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) for 221,437 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd holds 21,000 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag has 63,017 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt owns 34,925 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 3,795 shares. Blackrock owns 518,064 shares. White Pine Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.11% or 87,864 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Management, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 31,650 shares. Panagora Asset reported 13,851 shares.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76 million and $188.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 113,969 shares to 170,965 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 56,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ames National Corp (NASDAQ:ATLO).