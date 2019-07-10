Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Innophos Holdings (IPHS) Shorts Increased By 23.69%

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 59.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp sold 583,602 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp holds 394,706 shares with $46.55M value, down from 978,308 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.85. About 19.00M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT); 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure

Innophos Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IPHS) had an increase of 23.69% in short interest. IPHS’s SI was 304,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 23.69% from 246,500 shares previously. With 104,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Innophos Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IPHS)’s short sellers to cover IPHS’s short positions. The SI to Innophos Holdings Inc’s float is 1.58%. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.9. About 27,981 shares traded. Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) has declined 35.01% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.44% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Innophos Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPHS); 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS HOLDINGS SEES YR ADJ EBITDA UP 15%-17%; 01/05/2018 – Innophos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Innophos 1Q Adj EPS 61c; 03/04/2018 – VP Brodheim Disposes 293 Of Innophos Holdings Inc; 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS HOLDINGS REITERATES YR DOUBLE-DIGIT REV. GROWTH VIEW; 29/03/2018 Innophos Holdings Director James Zallie to Resign From Board, Effective April 1; 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 55C; 01/05/2018 – Innophos Backs FY18 Guidance of 12%-14% Rev Growth; 01/05/2018 – Innophos 1Q EPS 55c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. $28.35 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Nadella Satya on Wednesday, February 6.

Among 13 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive.

Innophos Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces performance-critical and nutritional specialty ingredients with applications in food, beverage, dietary supplements, pharmaceutical, oral care, and industrial end markets. The company has market cap of $548.79 million. It operates through Food, Health & Nutrition, Industrial Specialties, and Other divisions. It has a 16.32 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture additives in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; mineral and botanical sources for nutritional supplements; pharmaceutical excipients; and abrasives in toothpaste, as well as in industrial applications, such as asphalt modification and petrochemical catalysis.