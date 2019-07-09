Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Boosted Holding in Netflix (NFLX) by $1.67 Million as Share Price Rose; Bowen Hanes & Co Has Decreased Tetra Tech (TTEK) Stake by $1.86 Million as Stock Value Rose

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Tetra Tech (TTEK) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 31,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 503,850 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.02M, down from 535,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Tetra Tech for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $81.9. About 301,278 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 27.45% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q NET REV. $532.4M, EST. $513.7M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.15B-$2.25B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tetra Tech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTEK); 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Adj EPS 62c-Adj EPS 68c; 04/04/2018 Tetra Tech’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Dominated by LNG, NGCC Facilities, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.62; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Rev $525M-$555M; 23/04/2018 – Tetra Tech Releases Annual Sustainability Report Card and Announces Membership in UN Global Compact

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05 million, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $376.16. About 3.11 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/03/2018 – Netflix is proceeding with caution to make the show economically viable without compromising the production costs and newsgathering operation; 24/05/2018 – SPAIN’S TELEFONICA TEF.MC – TO INTEGRATE NETFLIX INTO ITS TV AND VIDEO PLATFORMS IN LATIN AMERICA; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Earnings: It’s All About International Subscribers — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix inks production deal with the Obamas; 08/03/2018 – OBAMA IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO PROVIDE SHOWS FOR NETFLIX: NYT; 25/04/2018 – Netflix-Loving Tykes Are Tuning Out Nickelodeon (Correct); 03/04/2018 – NGINX Simplifies the Journey to Microservices; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Proves It Can Raise Prices Without Losing Customers; 31/03/2018 – Daily Beast: Exclusive: Ma Anand Sheela, the Villain of Netflix’s `Wild Wild Country,’ Tells All

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.18 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Planet Fitness Inc by 404,868 shares to 482,653 shares, valued at $33.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 69,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 549,247 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $26.05 million activity. $22.29 million worth of stock was sold by HASTINGS REED on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Management Limited holds 0.06% or 24,925 shares in its portfolio. Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) Lp accumulated 118,990 shares. Mufg Americas reported 130 shares stake. Wade G W And accumulated 2,674 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has 0.26% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Td Asset Mngmt Inc owns 454,146 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Limited Co owns 1,328 shares. Whittier Trust holds 877 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Whale Rock Cap Mngmt Lc holds 4.3% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 669,147 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Lc reported 1,483 shares stake. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg Inc owns 1.70 million shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited has 0.58% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 221,612 shares. Pictet Asset Limited holds 476,325 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. New Jersey-based Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gp Limited Company has invested 0.17% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $1.50 million activity. $623,895 worth of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) was sold by CARTER BRIAN N. 8,000 shares were sold by SMITH ALBERT E, worth $424,000 on Wednesday, January 9. 3,261 shares were sold by LEWIS J CHRISTOPHER, worth $181,609. $441,923 worth of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) was sold by THOMPSON J KENNETH.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.84 million shares or 1.14% less from 45.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Ltd Partnership stated it has 21,152 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Neumeier Poma Inv Counsel Lc reported 0.67% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Kames Capital Public Lc holds 1.89% or 1.12M shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% or 38 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Hbk Invests Lp stated it has 0% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Mason Street Advisors Lc reported 17,732 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sei has invested 0.01% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp owns 150,636 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 174 shares. Tower Cap Limited Company (Trc) reported 1,686 shares. Mondrian Investment Ltd holds 73,445 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.01% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) or 16,235 shares. Signaturefd Limited Company holds 28 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 183,780 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 14.08% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.71 per share. TTEK’s profit will be $44.45M for 25.28 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Tetra Tech, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.71% EPS growth.