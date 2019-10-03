Newater Technology Inc. (NEWA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Newater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) and Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) are two firms in the Waste Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newater Technology Inc. 6 0.00 6.01M 0.67 8.73 Waste Management Inc. 116 3.12 422.87M 4.34 26.97

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Newater Technology Inc. and Waste Management Inc. Waste Management Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Newater Technology Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Newater Technology Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Waste Management Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Newater Technology Inc. and Waste Management Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newater Technology Inc. 96,314,102.56% 33.3% 14.7% Waste Management Inc. 363,227,967.70% 27.7% 7.4%

Liquidity

Newater Technology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Waste Management Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Waste Management Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Newater Technology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Newater Technology Inc. and Waste Management Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Newater Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Waste Management Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Competitively the consensus price target of Waste Management Inc. is $115.8, which is potential 0.90% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Newater Technology Inc. and Waste Management Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.8% and 81%. 44.41% are Newater Technology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Waste Management Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Newater Technology Inc. -3.56% 1.84% -25.32% -4.04% -65.59% 4.02% Waste Management Inc. 1.04% 1.48% 10.33% 23.24% 31.65% 31.48%

For the past year Newater Technology Inc. has weaker performance than Waste Management Inc.

Summary

Waste Management Inc. beats Newater Technology Inc. on 13 of the 14 factors.

Newater Technology, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells filtration products used in wastewater purification. It offers disk tube reverse osmosis (DTRO) and disk tube nanofiltration (DTNF) membrane filtration products that are used in the treatment, recycling, and discharge of wastewater. The company also supplies hardware and engineered systems to implement integrated solutions with DTRO and DTNF products. In addition, it provides traditional wastewater treatment solutions, such as activated carbon and resins; as well as engineering support and installation, technical advice, and other project related services. The company serves garbage, chemical, and energy industries. Newater Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Yantai, China.

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned or operated 95 MRFs; and 243 solid waste landfills and 5 secure hazardous waste landfills, as well as 310 transfer stations. It also provides materials processing and commodities recycling services; recycling brokerage services that comprise managing the marketing of recyclable materials for third parties; and other strategic business solutions. In addition, the company offers construction and remediation services; services associated with the disposal of fly ash, and residue generated from the combustion of coal and other fuel stocks; in-plant services, such as full-service waste management solutions and consulting services; and specialized disposal services for oil and gas exploration and production operations. Further, it provides portable self-storage, long distance moving, and fluorescent lamp recycling services; portable restroom services under the Port-o-Let name; and street and parking lot sweeping services, as well as holds interests in oil and gas producing properties. The company was formerly known as USA Waste Services, Inc. and changed its name to Waste Management, Inc. in 1998. Waste Management, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.