Newater Technology Inc. (NEWA) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Newater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) is a company in the Waste Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of Newater Technology Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.05% of all Waste Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.41% of Newater Technology Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.97% of all Waste Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Newater Technology Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newater Technology Inc. 0.00% 33.30% 14.70% Industry Average 1.16% 28.04% 5.01%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Newater Technology Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Newater Technology Inc. N/A 7 8.73 Industry Average 16.96M 1.46B 304.00

Newater Technology Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Newater Technology Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Newater Technology Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Newater Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 2.13 2.36

The potential upside of the competitors is 67.51%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Newater Technology Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Newater Technology Inc. -3.56% 1.84% -25.32% -4.04% -65.59% 4.02% Industry Average 3.62% 5.82% 13.16% 20.60% 27.55% 29.72%

For the past year Newater Technology Inc. has weaker performance than Newater Technology Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

Newater Technology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Newater Technology Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.43 and has 1.24 Quick Ratio. Newater Technology Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Newater Technology Inc.

Dividends

Newater Technology Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Newater Technology Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Newater Technology, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells filtration products used in wastewater purification. It offers disk tube reverse osmosis (DTRO) and disk tube nanofiltration (DTNF) membrane filtration products that are used in the treatment, recycling, and discharge of wastewater. The company also supplies hardware and engineered systems to implement integrated solutions with DTRO and DTNF products. In addition, it provides traditional wastewater treatment solutions, such as activated carbon and resins; as well as engineering support and installation, technical advice, and other project related services. The company serves garbage, chemical, and energy industries. Newater Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Yantai, China.