New York Times Co/The (NYT) Shareholder Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Raised Its Position by $1.93 Million; Addenda Capital Trimmed Position in Costco Whsl New (COST) by $1.27 Million

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 4,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 21,032 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.56 million, down from 25,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $285.95. About 1.30 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in New York Times Co/The (NYT) by 1714.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 60,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 63,700 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08 million, up from 3,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in New York Times Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.91. About 1.74M shares traded or 1.05% up from the average. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump Tower meeting inquiry transcripts released; 26/04/2018 – The New York Times Company Appoints Roland A. Caputo As New Chief Financial Officer; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN QUALCOMM – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Full transcript: New York Times journalist Amy Chozick on Recode Media Her new book is “Chasing Hillary.”; 03/05/2018 – NYT: EXPECT 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE TO BE UP MID SINGLE-DIGITS; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – NYT: U.S. investigating Cambridge Analytica; 03/05/2018 – NYT EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 18/03/2018 – His verbal attack comes as The New York Times reports Robert Mueller has sent questions to the White House for a possible interview; 16/04/2018 – PULITZER PRIZE FOR NATIONAL JOURNALISM AWARDED TO NEW YORK TIMES AND WASHINGTON POST; 19/04/2018 – CCHR Promotes New York Times Expose on Antidepressant Scandal: Antidepressants are Addictive

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 258,208 shares to 999,861 shares, valued at $46.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 116,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.26 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

