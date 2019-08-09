New York Times Co (Put) (NYT) Stock Value Rose While Shannon River Fund Management Has Cut by $26.00 Million Its Position; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose While Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Lowered Position

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (Put) (NYT) by 46.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 812,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 950,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.21 million, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $30.47. About 4.59M shares traded or 134.27% up from the average. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 20/03/2018 – Beginning in 2014, Cambridge Analytica obtained data on 50 million Facebook users via means that deceived both the users and Facebook, the New York Times and London’s Observer reported on Saturday; 06/03/2018 – Daily Caller: EXCLUSIVE: New York Times Executive Editor Calls Opinion Page `Far Left Wing’ In Private Meeting; 30/03/2018 – Frances Robles: EXCLUSIVE: New York Times has learned that Stephon Clark was shot eight times from behind, according to a; 09/05/2018 – New York Times Makes Foray Into TV News With FX Documentary Show; 03/05/2018 – NYT SAYS IT’S RETAINING POST-ELECTION DIGITAL SUBSCRIBERS; 09/04/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: The FBI raided the office of the President’s longtime attorney and confidant, Michael Cohen, the New York…; 19/03/2018 – Here are the New York Times and Observer stories that pushed Facebook to suspend Trump’s data analytics company Cambridge Analytica had profile information for some 50 million Facebook users, according to reports; 06/03/2018 – BREAKING: Gary Cohn resigns – NY Times; 24/05/2018 – New York Times Chairman, CNN Correspondent and Two Digital Trailblazers to Receive Top International Awards; 25/04/2018 – NFL owners, in a secret meeting last year, expressed fears that President Trump would continue pounding the league over players’ protests during the national anthem, The New York Times reports

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 56.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 20,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 16,375 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, down from 37,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $117.44. About 6.57 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $248.77 million activity. 9,000 shares valued at $891,000 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12. $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON. Taylor David S sold $2.97M worth of stock. 22,264 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.20 million were sold by Coombe Gary A. Matthew Price sold $1.98 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 295,655 shares. Capital Guardian Tru Comm holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 69,147 shares. 72,005 are held by Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability. Provise Mngmt Gp Lc accumulated 105,120 shares or 1.54% of the stock. Rock Point Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 6,678 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 70,000 shares. 10 has invested 3.65% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sumitomo Life Insurance Co stated it has 0.9% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Aspen Invest, Michigan-based fund reported 7,315 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa has invested 2.75% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cannell Peter B And holds 86,445 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability holds 527,237 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Hardman Johnston Glob Limited Liability accumulated 19,678 shares or 0.09% of the stock. State Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,865 shares. Convergence Investment Limited Liability Corporation holds 43,553 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $371.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 2,817 shares to 19,670 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 49,376 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,232 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.28 million activity. Caputo Roland A. sold 11,580 shares worth $360,535.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $573.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 263,057 shares to 511,650 shares, valued at $31.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smartsheet Inc by 27,352 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Avalara Inc.

