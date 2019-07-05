New York Times Co (Put) (NYT) Stock Rose While Shannon River Fund Management Has Lowered by $26.00 Million Its Position; Puzo Michael J Lifted Becton Dickinson (BDX) Position by $814,977 as Stock Value Declined

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (Put) (NYT) by 46.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 812,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 950,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.21 million, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.51. About 1.02 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 48.81% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 03/05/2018 – President Donald Trump has asked the Pentagon to look into reducing American troops in South Korea, The New York Times reported on Thursday; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Denies Claims Recently Made by the NY Times, the Guardian and Channel 4 News; 02/04/2018 – Martin Luther King Jr.’s New York Times Obituary 50 Years Ago; 26/03/2018 – Uber says a single metric isn’t a clear indication of an autonomous car’s safety Drivers still had to take over once every 13 miles in Arizona, according to new documents the New York Times obtained; 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is likely to step down in December, The New York Times’ @katekelly reports. Full story:; 26/04/2018 – New York Times names company veteran Roland Caputo as CFO; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix inks production deal with the Obamas; 23/05/2018 – Jared Kushner has been granted permanent security clearance, The New York Times reported Wednesday; 11/03/2018 – Trump bashes New York Times over Russia coverage; 09/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: The #FBI raided the office of President Trump’s personal lawyer, seizing records on many topics,

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 335.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 3,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,248 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $253.84. About 378,188 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,340 shares to 48,792 shares, valued at $11.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,672 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Fin holds 4,368 shares. Carmignac Gestion stated it has 3.37% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo accumulated 100,022 shares. Mawer Mgmt Ltd invested 2.4% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Principal Finance holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 963,023 shares. Caprock Gru Incorporated holds 0.27% or 5,488 shares in its portfolio. Missouri-based Comm Bancorporation has invested 0.5% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). American Intll Gru reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Delta Ltd owns 13,511 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 13 shares. Naples Glob Limited Liability invested 0.11% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). First Republic Mngmt reported 86,147 shares stake. Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,418 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corporation holds 0.02% or 19,686 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $1.28 million activity. BENTEN R ANTHONY sold $460,736 worth of stock or 14,700 shares.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $573.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardlytics Inc by 148,300 shares to 316,130 shares, valued at $5.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 182,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 408,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO).

