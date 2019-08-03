New York Times Co (Put) (NYT) Shares Rose While Shannon River Fund Management Has Cut Stake by $26.00 Million; Lafleur & Godfrey Has Upped Raytheon Company (RTN) Position by $301,210

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (Put) (NYT) by 46.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 812,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 950,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.21 million, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.73. About 1.41 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Tillerson takes swipe at Trump in grad speech; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Advertising Revenue Fell 3.4%; 25/04/2018 – New York Times’ Weinstein investigation to be developed as film; 26/04/2018 – New York Times: Caputo Had Been Interim Financial Chief Since March 1; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 28/03/2018 – Aaron Blake: BREAKING: NYT says ex-Trump lawyer John Dowd floated pardons for Manafort and Flyn; 28/05/2018 – Full Page “Dear Facebook” Letter In The New York Times from MeWe, the Competitor Mark Zuckerberg Refuses to Name; 10/04/2018 – The New York Times reported that FIFA President Gianni Infantino told officials last month that the international soccer body had received an offer from a fund of investors; 16/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: New York Times, New Yorker win public service Pulitzer for reporting on Harvey Weinstein that; 16/04/2018 – New York Times, New Yorker Share Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for Stories on Sexual Harassment

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 1,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 83,901 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.28 million, up from 82,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $179.27. About 1.24M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Completes Program and Technical Review for U.S. Army Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.28 million activity. $460,736 worth of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) was sold by BENTEN R ANTHONY.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NYT’s profit will be $31.54 million for 47.01 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Invest Advisory Services accumulated 1,000 shares. Gideon Advisors Inc holds 11,165 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Federated Pa owns 39,868 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Raymond James And Associate, Florida-based fund reported 22,508 shares. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 24,415 shares. Moreover, Force Ltd Liability has 0.9% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 11,712 shares. 9,600 were accumulated by Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Ameritas holds 52,446 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Parametric Associates Limited Company owns 334,890 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Peoples Ser invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Macroview Investment Limited Liability Corp, Maryland-based fund reported 107 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 134,089 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Nytimes.com which released: “DealBook Briefing: The Stock Market Hit a Record. Thank the Fed. – The New York Times” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Signal Flashing for NYT Stock Could Mean Fresh Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Note On The New York Times Company’s (NYSE:NYT) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why The New York Times Company Stock Soared 28% in February – The Motley Fool” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Nytimes.com‘s news article titled: “DealBook Briefing: Uberâ€™s I.P.O. Gets Off to a Modest Start – The New York Times” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $573.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avalara Inc by 195,106 shares to 406,803 shares, valued at $22.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smartsheet Inc by 27,352 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47 million and $387.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,255 shares to 64,876 shares, valued at $7.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR) by 4,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,590 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc Com (NYSE:VAR).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Raytheon’s (NYSE:RTN) Share Price Gain of 82% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Defense Stock Due to Break Out – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Raytheon, DARPA complete key hypersonic weapon design review – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “US Army awards Raytheon $108 million contract for Afghanistan Air Force training – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon Co (RTN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. Lawrence Taylor W sold 10,023 shares worth $1.84M. Jimenez Frank R sold $752,828 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Washington-based Brighton Jones Ltd has invested 0.05% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Com Il has 2,148 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Synovus Fincl Corporation stated it has 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Intact Investment Mgmt Inc reported 1,500 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0.17% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Andra Ap holds 42,300 shares. 386,661 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.24% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Corp, Connecticut-based fund reported 2.98 million shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.18% or 48,139 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus has 0% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 244 shares. Huntington Bankshares invested in 24,987 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation has 1,457 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr stated it has 3,105 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barry Ltd Liability reported 1,512 shares.