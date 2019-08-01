New York Times Co (Put) (NYT) Share Price Rose While Shannon River Fund Management Has Cut Its Stake; Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Position Held by Ycg Llc

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 28.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 20,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 92,057 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21M, up from 71,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $186.71. About 518,381 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (Put) (NYT) by 46.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 812,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 950,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.21M, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.08. About 371,026 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 22/03/2018 – Axios: BREAKING: John Dowd has resigned from Trump’s legal team, NYT reports; 26/04/2018 – New York Times Board Approves Increase in Caputo Compensation; 16/05/2018 – The FBI named the probe into the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russia after a Rolling Stones lyric, The New York Times reported on Wednesday; 06/03/2018 – Daily Caller: EXCLUSIVE: New York Times Executive Editor Calls Opinion Page `Far Left Wing’ In Private Meeting; 09/04/2018 – WINK News: BREAKING: The FBI raided President Trump’s lawyer’s office, the New York Times reports. More:…; 17/04/2018 – The New York Times and CB Insights Names Todd Chaffee and Jules Maltz to the Top 100 Venture Capitalists List; 09/05/2018 – FX Lands The New York Times Series The Weekly; 30/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades New York Times as it thrives under ‘Trump Bump’ news cycle; 10/04/2018 – The New York Times reported that FIFA President Gianni Infantino told officials last month that the international soccer body had received an offer from a fund of investors; 09/04/2018 – WDTN: BREAKING: The FBI raided the office of Michael Cohen, a personal lawyer and confidant of President Donald Trump, Th…

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Fincl Bank reported 14,442 shares stake. Credit Agricole S A reported 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). 206,215 are held by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Co. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Co has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 10,624 shares. Fil Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 469 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Paloma Prtn Communication reported 29,904 shares. Bessemer Group Inc has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 1,350 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 7,242 shares. Valueworks Limited Co reported 3.77% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Suntrust Banks Inc owns 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 17,269 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 9,788 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco owns 398,045 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NYT’s profit will be $31.54M for 47.47 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.28 million activity. Caputo Roland A. sold 11,580 shares worth $360,535.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $573.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 54,672 shares to 180,172 shares, valued at $22.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardlytics Inc by 148,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO).

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Nytimes.com which released: “DealBook Briefing: The Fed Isnâ€™t Making People Happy – The New York Times” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Meredith Corporation And The New York Times Company To Introduce A Series Of Special Edition Magazines – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You Must Know About The New York Times Company’s (NYSE:NYT) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Note On The New York Times Company’s (NYSE:NYT) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd Liability Company reported 21,292 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.04% stake. South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Cibc Ww holds 275,056 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 39,422 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Natl Bank Of The West holds 13,590 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 625 shares. Moors And Cabot holds 0.07% or 6,850 shares. 29,232 were reported by Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Shelton Capital Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 497 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 255,241 shares. Gm Advisory Gp Inc accumulated 1,435 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 101,629 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Bancshares has 0.03% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 14,603 shares.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed EstÃ©e Lauder Companies’s (NYSE:EL) Shareholders Feel About Its 130% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “El Paso Electric declares $0.385 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Excited About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) 40% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think EstÃ©e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $115.33 million activity. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $4.65 million worth of stock. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $66.44 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Monday, February 25. Polcer Gregory sold 46,233 shares worth $7.04 million. Shares for $14.96 million were sold by Freda Fabrizio on Thursday, February 7. PARSONS RICHARD D sold 8,187 shares worth $1.26 million. $1.52M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by Demsey John.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00 million and $576.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 5,043 shares to 562,602 shares, valued at $38.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.