New York Times Co (Put) (NYT) Share Price Rose While Shannon River Fund Management Decreased Position; As General Mls Com (GIS) Valuation Rose, Clean Yield Group Has Lifted Its Stake

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (Put) (NYT) by 46.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 812,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 950,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.21M, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $35.72. About 1.05M shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 48.81% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES $125.6 MLN VS $130 MLN; 08/05/2018 – NYT: MOHAMMED HADI JOINS BIZDAY AS NEWS DIRECTOR; 17/04/2018 – The New York Times and CB Insights Names Todd Chaffee and Jules Maltz to the Top 100 Venture Capitalists List; 26/04/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO – CAPUTO’S APPOINTMENT IS EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 30, 2018; 20/03/2018 – A report from The New York Times and The Guardian over the weekend alleged that a data firm, Cambridge Analytica, improperly gained access to the data of more than 50 million Facebook users; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Tillerson takes swipe at Trump in grad speech; 03/05/2018 – NYT: EXPECT 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE TO BE UP MID SINGLE-DIGITS; 25/04/2018 – Dr. Ronny Jackson allegedly provided a “large supply” of the opioid Percocet to a White House staffer, according to a Senate staff summary of claims about him, The New York Times reported; 11/03/2018 – Trump bashes New York Times over Russia coverage; 10/04/2018 – President Trump wanted to fire special counsel Robert Mueller in December, according to the New York Times

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in General Mls Inc Com (GIS) by 14.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 15,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,896 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57 million, up from 111,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in General Mls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $53.02. About 2.45M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The New York Times Company (NYT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why The New York Times Company Stock Soared 28% in February – The Motley Fool” published on March 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The New York Times Company (NYT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New York Times declares $0.05 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $573.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 182,107 shares to 408,425 shares, valued at $39.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smartsheet Inc by 27,352 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 225,546 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement. 134,089 are held by Wells Fargo And Mn. Captrust Fincl Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Sei Invs owns 0.2% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 1.84 million shares. Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 19,366 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Lc has 0.02% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.15% stake. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Baker Ellis Asset Llc accumulated 15,000 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & Company has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Bessemer Group Inc invested in 1,350 shares. Franklin Res reported 48,001 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.01% or 25,016 shares in its portfolio. 84,219 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Raymond James & Assocs reported 22,508 shares.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NYT’s profit will be $31.54M for 47.00 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $1.28 million activity. 11,580 The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) shares with value of $360,535 were sold by Caputo Roland A..

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why General Mills Stock Is Up 38% So Far This Year – The Motley Fool” published on July 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Kraft Heinz Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Signs a Stock’s Dividend Might Be at Risk – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Trust holds 73,660 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 212,857 are owned by United Services Automobile Association. Founders Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 8,000 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.1% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 116,094 shares. Wagner Bowman owns 6,459 shares. Synovus Financial Corp has 338,545 shares. Naples Global Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 12,410 shares. Cutter & Brokerage Inc has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Manchester Capital Management Ltd Company has invested 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Burt Wealth Advisors owns 0.02% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 800 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma stated it has 44,699 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Security National Tru holds 7,611 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).