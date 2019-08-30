New York Times Co (Put) (NYT) Share Price Rose While Shannon River Fund Management Cut Its Position; Xpo Logistics (XPO) Shares Rose While Alphamark Advisors Lowered Stake

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (Put) (NYT) by 46.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 812,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 950,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.21M, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.84. About 454,966 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 26/04/2018 – The Morning Download: New York Times CIO Lived Shift from Mainframes to Serverless Computing; 15/03/2018 – BREAKING: Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization to turn over documents, including some related to Russia – New York Times; 25/04/2018 – Dr. Ronny Jackson allegedly provided a “large supply” of the opioid Percocet to a White House staffer, according to a Senate staff summary of claims about him, The New York Times reported; 25/05/2018 – President Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, met with Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg in January 2017 â€” less than two weeks before the inauguration, according to the New York Times; 16/04/2018 – New York Times, New Yorker Share Pulitzer for Sexual-Harassment Coverage; 08/05/2018 – OIL FUTURES PARE LOSSES AFTER NEW YORK TIMES REPORTS TRUMP TELLS FRANCE’S MACRON THE U.S. WILL WITHDRAW FROM IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL; 30/04/2018 – The New York Times reported that Redfield made a higher salary figure than his boss, HHS Secretary Alex Azar; 10/04/2018 – HarperCollins Publishers Acquires World Rights for Six New Books from #1 New York Times Bestselling Author Daniel Silva; 09/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: The #FBI raided the office of President Trump’s personal lawyer, seizing records on many topics,; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: New York Times doc to close Tribeca Film Festival

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics (XPO) by 99.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 75,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 369 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20,000, down from 75,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $71.3. About 615,515 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Buy 770 Big-Rig Trucks as Cargo Demand Surges; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – EXPECTS TO INTEGRATE NEW UNITS INTO ITS FLEET THROUGHOUT THE YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 11/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Single-Entry Platform for Multimodal Freight Transportation Solutions; 11/04/2018 – XPO software offers shippers real-time cargo tracking; 14/05/2018 – Drivers at XPO in Erie, PA Seek Teamster Representation; 24/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches New Flexible Distribution Model for Omnichannel Retail and E-Commerce Customers; 21/04/2018 – DJ XPO Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XPO); 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2506 – 2018-03-07

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gp Incorporated invested in 1,350 shares. Da Davidson & holds 0.01% or 9,931 shares. Peoples Fincl invested in 600 shares. Vanguard Group, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14.97 million shares. Bridgewater Assocs Lp owns 19,366 shares. Sei Com reported 1.84 million shares stake. Atlanta Cap Mngmt Co L L C invested in 57,500 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding holds 0% or 7,322 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 2.21 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability accumulated 334,890 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks Inc has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 17,269 shares. Brave Asset Management owns 11,000 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. 28,599 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Howe & Rusling accumulated 600 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 77,457 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $573.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardlytics Inc by 148,300 shares to 316,130 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cloudera Inc by 469,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 929,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05 million and $236.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russ Gro 2000 (IWO) by 20,150 shares to 38,765 shares, valued at $7.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Floating Rate (FLOT) by 9,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russ Val 2000 (IWN).

