New York Times Co (Put) (NYT) Holder Shannon River Fund Management Has Cut Holding as Market Value Rose; As Aqua America (WTR) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Rodgers Brothers Has Cut Its Position by $564,516

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (Put) (NYT) by 46.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 812,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 950,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.21 million, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.20% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $28.58. About 3.82M shares traded or 92.03% up from the average. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 15/03/2018 – The Situation Room: BREAKING: Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, including; 22/03/2018 – KSNV News 3: #BREAKING: New York Times obtains video of 1 October shooter in days before massacre; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 17C, EST. 16C; 28/03/2018 – Aaron Blake: BREAKING: NYT says ex-Trump lawyer John Dowd floated pardons for Manafort and Flyn; 30/04/2018 – Full transcript: New York Times reporter Emily Steel on Recode Media Her work over the last year uncovering harassment earned her a Pulitzer; 18/03/2018 – His verbal attack comes as The New York Times reports Robert Mueller has sent questions to the White House for a possible interview; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Denies Claims Recently Made by the NY Times, the Guardian and Channel 4 News; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Cont Ops EPS 13c; 22/03/2018 – BREAKING: John Dowd resigns as President Trump’s lead lawyer in the special counsel probe – New York Times; 03/05/2018 – NYT: EXPECT 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE TO BE UP MID SINGLE-DIGITS

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 35.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 15,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 29,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 44,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $43.04. About 1.53M shares traded or 46.36% up from the average. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR); 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $351.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 8,805 shares to 35,121 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Republic Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbr Prtn Ltd Com invested in 13,371 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Savings Bank Of New York Mellon has 0.03% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Brinker holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 19,564 shares. State Street invested in 9.49 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jefferies Group Ltd Company reported 0.02% stake. Tortoise Capital owns 175 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). 103,077 were accumulated by D E Shaw And Co. M&R Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 748 shares. The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Ronna Sue Cohen owns 1.62 million shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. 2,691 were reported by Hudock Cap Grp Limited Liability Corporation. Huntington Bancorporation invested in 5,512 shares. Tennessee-based First Mercantile Trust Com has invested 0.07% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Keybank Association Oh holds 0.01% or 25,947 shares.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $573.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardlytics Inc by 148,300 shares to 316,130 shares, valued at $5.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).