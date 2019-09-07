New York Times Co (NYT) Valuation Rose While Valueworks Has Trimmed by $1.64 Million Its Position; As Intl Business Machines (IBM) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Community Bank Has Trimmed Its Position by $441,048

Community Bank decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank sold 3,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 127,118 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.94M, down from 130,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.52 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 10/04/2018 – McAfee and IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 20/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 16/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp expected to post earnings of $2.41 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM IBM.N AND MAERSK MAERSKB.CO; 16/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence to Thrive in Logistics According to DHL and IBM; 17/04/2018 – $IBM numbers. Down 5% after hours on the report; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for IBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 19/03/2018 – Media Alert: IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty To Keynote IBM THINK 2018 (Live Webcast); 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 23.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 51,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 171,483 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, down from 222,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.35. About 994,890 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 19/03/2018 – Here are the New York Times and Observer stories that pushed Facebook to suspend Trump’s data analytics company Cambridge Analytica had profile information for some 50 million Facebook users, according to reports; 24/04/2018 – Jackson faces claims of overprescribing medication and drinking on the job, according to The New York Times; 01/05/2018 – NY Post Business: A top editor at The New York Times has resigned following an “investigation” sources say involved women and; 19/04/2018 – CCHR Promotes New York Times Expose on Antidepressant Scandal: Antidepressants are Addictive; 28/05/2018 – Full Page “Dear Facebook” Letter In The New York Times from MeWe, the Competitor Mark Zuckerberg Refuses to Name; 03/05/2018 – President Donald Trump has asked the Pentagon to look into reducing American troops in South Korea, The New York Times reported on Thursday; 15/03/2018 – Micah Grimes: Breaking from the NYT; 22/03/2018 – BREAKING: John Dowd resigns as President Trump’s lead lawyer in the special counsel probe – New York Times; 09/05/2018 – With `The Weekly,’ The New York Times Gets Serious About TV; 25/05/2018 – New York Times reporter @ditzkoff talks about his biography of Robin Williams on Recode Media: transcript

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,152 were accumulated by Hsbc Public Ltd Co. 17,239 were reported by Sg Americas Ltd. Retirement Of Alabama owns 184,845 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 24,203 shares. 721,875 are owned by Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg stated it has 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com invested in 0.05% or 46,027 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Barometer Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.99% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Suntrust Banks invested in 17,269 shares. 33,054 were reported by Gateway Invest Advisers. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 419,453 shares. Illinois-based Westwood Mgmt Corp Il has invested 0.15% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Company has 0.05% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Osterweis Capital holds 0.08% or 37,575 shares. Kahn Brothers Gru De reported 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.01M for 68.98 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc has 0.13% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 19,296 shares. Gemmer Asset Lc holds 4,694 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Stillwater Inv Mngmt Ltd stated it has 1,530 shares. Saratoga Invest Mgmt holds 4.27% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 442,827 shares. Cordasco Fincl Networks owns 791 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.1% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 259,933 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 20,000 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pacific Inv Management Communication has 0.2% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct invested in 0.32% or 65,163 shares. Schnieders Cap Mgmt Limited Company holds 15,303 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Sg Americas has 0.34% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 1,750 are owned by Connor Clark And Lunn Limited. Tennessee-based Patten Gp has invested 0.15% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Holderness Investments has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,754 shares to 102,803 shares, valued at $19.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.