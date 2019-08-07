New York Times Co (NYT) Valuation Rose While Amg Funds Has Cut Its Holding; Synchrony Finl (SYF) Stake Held by Wilsey Asset Management Inc

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 41.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 18,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 25,478 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, down from 43,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $35.58. About 2.12 million shares traded or 13.98% up from the average. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 03/05/2018 – New York Times Reports Growth Despite Digital Ad Downshift; 16/04/2018 – Alert: The New York Times won 3 Pulitzers, sharing the public; 20/03/2018 – A report from The New York Times and The Guardian over the weekend alleged that a data firm, Cambridge Analytica, improperly gained access to the data of more than 50 million Facebook users; 02/04/2018 – New York Times Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Daily Caller: EXCLUSIVE: New York Times Executive Editor Calls Opinion Page `Far Left Wing’ In Private Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein personally approved the FBI raids on Trump’s personal lawyer, The New York Times reports; 01/05/2018 – NY Post Business: A top editor at The New York Times has resigned following an “investigation” sources say involved women and; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Trump bashes New York Times over Russia coverage; 10/04/2018 – The New York Times reported that FIFA President Gianni Infantino told officials last month that the international soccer body had received an offer from a fund of investors; 27/03/2018 – The New York Times reported in February that Citigroup lent Kushner Cos and one of its partners $325 million in the spring of 2017 shortly after Citigroup’s chief executive, Michael Corbat, met with Kushner in the White House

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 34,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 417,539 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.39M, up from 382,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $34.27. About 4.82M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%; 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 75C; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net $640M; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 78,029 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.06% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 38,000 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Co has 0.01% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Brown Advisory holds 83,273 shares. Westwood Mgmt Corp Il holds 33,400 shares. Blume Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt has 7,242 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). 226 are held by Ftb. Natixis Lp owns 29,904 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 77,459 shares. Ameritas Partners Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Valueworks Llc owns 171,483 shares for 3.77% of their portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.13% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) or 7,441 shares. 7,852 were accumulated by Pnc Gp.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.28 million activity. BENTEN R ANTHONY sold $460,736 worth of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) on Monday, February 11.

