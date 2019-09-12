New York Times Co (NYT) Stock Rose While Lateef Investment Management LP Has Lowered Its Position by $1.11 Million; Crestwood Advisors Has Cut Stake in 3M Company (MMM) by $14.78 Million

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 34,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 884,380 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.85M, down from 919,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $30.67. About 1.38M shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix inks production deal with the Obamas; 25/04/2018 – Dr. Ronny Jackson allegedly provided a “large supply” of the opioid Percocet to a White House staffer, according to a Senate staff summary of claims about him, The New York Times reported; 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 18/03/2018 – Douglas D. Haynes resigned as president of the firm, Point72 Asset Management, on Friday, five people briefed on the matter told The New York Times; 22/03/2018 – Axios: BREAKING: John Dowd has resigned from Trump’s legal team, NYT reports; 09/03/2018 – Save the Redwoods League & New York Times Bestselling Author T. A. Barron Launch “Reading the Redwoods” Contest for Elementary Students Across the U.S; 19/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump Jr. met with Saudi, UAE envoy before election: NYT; 03/05/2018 – New York Times profits jump 66% amid `Trump bump’; 03/05/2018 – NYT SAYS IT’S RETAINING POST-ELECTION DIGITAL SUBSCRIBERS

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 93.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 85,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 5,812 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, down from 91,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $168.08. About 3.42M shares traded or 22.36% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc National Bank Usa has invested 0.13% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 206,813 were reported by Aviva Public Limited Company. Cap Mgmt Associate reported 0.49% stake. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh reported 0.53% stake. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 782,335 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 255,635 shares. Grassi Invest Management has 38,600 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Invest Mgmt has 38,645 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.23% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp reported 2,363 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Connecticut-based Pettee has invested 0.64% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Edgemoor Investment Advsrs holds 77,744 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Annex Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,437 shares. Thomasville Bank & Trust reported 10,452 shares.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ) by 19,324 shares to 122,488 shares, valued at $24.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Companies Inc Com (NYSE:TRV) by 6,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.41 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold NYT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 138.74 million shares or 4.08% less from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shine Advisory Services Inc holds 1,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Granite Prtn Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.13% or 645,334 shares. Principal Group holds 0.02% or 631,188 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Services Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,064 shares. 1,864 were accumulated by Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd. Csat Inv Advisory Lp holds 23,180 shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Kahn Brothers Grp Inc Inc De has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Coatue Ltd Liability Company reported 24,041 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 54,464 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa reported 7,779 shares. Alabama-based Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 10,397 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Shannon River Fund Management Lc invested in 7.86% or 1.52M shares.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $802.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 91,432 shares to 419,136 shares, valued at $37.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.56 million for 69.70 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.