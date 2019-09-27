New York Times Co (NYT) Stock Rose While Lateef Investment Management LP Decreased by $1.11 Million Its Holding; Stoneridge (SRI) Holding Held by Massachusetts Financial Services Company

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (SRI) by 35.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 420,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.02% . The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.66M, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Stoneridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $846.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $30.93. About 67,875 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 2.22% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 22/03/2018 – Stoneridge Offers 24/7 Technical Support for EZ-ELD in Time for April 1 ELD Enforcement; 30/05/2018 – Stoneridge Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 6; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Announces Expansion of MirrorEye® CMS Fleet Evaluations; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 EPS $2.05-EPS $2.20; 13/03/2018 – Stoneridge at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Parts and Accessories Necessary for Safe Operation; Stoneridge, Inc. Application for an Exemption; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 Sales $870M-$890M

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 34,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 884,380 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.85M, down from 919,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $28.98. About 878,752 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 30/04/2018 – New York Times Expands TV, Podcast Effort After `Daily’ Success; 25/05/2018 – Trump Administration Tells Congress It Has Deal To Revive ZTE: NY Times — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Rev $413.9M; 18/05/2018 – New Goldman Sachs CEO Likely By Year-end, New York Times Reports — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Beginning in 2014, Cambridge Analytica obtained data on 50 million Facebook users via means that deceived both the users and Facebook, the New York Times and London’s Observer reported on Saturday; 09/05/2018 – Popular New York Times Podcast Gets a TV Spinoff; 30/03/2018 – Frances Robles: EXCLUSIVE: New York Times has learned that Stephon Clark was shot eight times from behind or side, according to; 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 09/05/2018 – FX SAYS LANDED FIRST-RUN NORTH AMERICAN RIGHTS TO NEW YORK TIMES’S FIRST FORAY INTO TV NEWS, CALLED WEEKLY, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH HULU; 06/03/2018 – BREAKING: Gary Cohn resigns – NY Times

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold SRI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 27.95 million shares or 6.28% more from 26.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Goldman Sachs Gp reported 53,413 shares. Moreover, Bridgecreek Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). 2,174 were reported by Ameritas Inv Ptnrs. Scout has 0.13% invested in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). First Quadrant LP Ca invested 0.01% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). First Mercantile Tru reported 0.01% stake. Perritt Mngmt holds 44,132 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 148,030 shares. Massachusetts Financial Communication Ma invested in 1.61M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.07% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 116,537 shares. Northern Trust has 0% invested in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 351,236 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 549,130 shares.

More notable recent Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stoneridge, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon supercharges collaboration for global enterprises NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Stoneridge to Present at CL King’s 17th Annual Best Ideas Conference 2019 – PRNewswire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sri Kosaraju Promoted to President and CFO of Penumbra – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $245.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mesa Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 19,327 shares to 54,187 shares, valued at $13.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 184,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 959,637 shares, and cut its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $802.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 27,848 shares to 223,761 shares, valued at $31.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.26 million for 65.86 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The New York Times Company Stock Fell Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The New York Times Company (NYT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Polaris drops after NY Times highlights safety issues – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Nytimes.com and their article: “Slackâ€™s Shares Plunge After It Predicts a Larger Loss – The New York Times” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Failing Or Succeeding? Trump Renews Criticism On The New York Times – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold NYT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 138.74 million shares or 4.08% less from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Invest Partners has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 27,541 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr accumulated 1,941 shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 37,538 shares. Moreover, Spark Invest Management Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 39,000 shares. 85,231 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited has 0.02% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Natixis, France-based fund reported 6,195 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Plc has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 24,599 shares. Moreover, Trexquant LP has 0.36% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 462,449 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Verition Fund Mngmt Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Sei Com has invested 0.21% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).