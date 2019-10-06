New York Times Co (NYT) Stock Rose While Darsana Capital Partners LP Cut Its Stake by $77.12 Million; As Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) Stock Declined, Dillon & Associates Has Lowered Its Position

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) by 61.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 30,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 19,472 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, down from 50,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 2.38 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 2.41M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 7.59M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247.59M, down from 10.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82B market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.01. About 1.28 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 28/03/2018 – John Dowd, the former head of President Trump’s legal team, raised the idea of Trump pardoning two former advisors involved in the special counsel’s Russia probe, the New York Times reported; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q EPS 13c; 22/03/2018 – KSNV News 3: #BREAKING: New York Times obtains video of 1 October shooter in days before massacre; 13/03/2018 – Trump may select Energy Secretary Rick Perry for the position, the New York Times reports, citing two people close to the White House; 25/04/2018 – New York Times’ Weinstein investigation to be developed as film; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. weighs South Korea troop reduction: reports; 03/05/2018 – New York Times Co. Reports Revenue Growth as Digital Subscriptions Rise; 08/05/2018 – Trump Tells Macron U.S. Will Exit Iran Deal: NY Times (Video); 09/04/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: FBI raids office of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, NYT reports; 26/04/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO – CAPUTO’S APPOINTMENT IS EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 30, 2018

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.26M for 65.93 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $323.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings by 5,239 shares to 84,874 shares, valued at $9.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 7,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $577.60M for 14.41 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

