New York Times Co (NYT) Stake Held by Shannon River Fund Management Llc; Payden & Rygel Position in Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Has Decreased by $354,760

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 59.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 565,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 1.52 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.45 million, up from 950,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $29.01. About 2.58M shares traded or 30.72% up from the average. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 19/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump Jr. met with Saudi, UAE envoy before election: NYT; 03/05/2018 – New York Times’ profit jumps 66 percent; 10/04/2018 – HarperCollins Publishers Acquires World Rights for Six New Books From #1 NY Times Bestselling Author Daniel Silva; 24/04/2018 – Jackson faces claims of overprescribing medication and drinking on the job, according to The New York Times; 03/05/2018 – NYT: EXPECT 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE TO BE UP MID SINGLE-DIGITS; 18/03/2018 – His verbal attack comes as The New York Times reports Robert Mueller has sent questions to the White House for a possible interview; 09/03/2018 – Inquisitr: Barack Obama In Advanced Talks With Netflix For Production Deal, Reports `New York Times’; 22/03/2018 – BREAKING: John Dowd resigns as President Trump’s lead lawyer in the special counsel probe – New York Times; 25/04/2018 – New York Times’ Weinstein investigation to be developed as film; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Tillerson takes swipe at Trump in grad speech

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 12,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.86M, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.14. About 8.38 million shares traded or 125.94% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16B for 13.75 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Houston-based midstream giant makes exec promotions, including COO and chief commercial officer – Houston Business Journal” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enterprise Products Partners: A Long-Term Stud Is A Short-Term Dud – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Utility Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Annaly, Amazon, Enterprise Products, Kinder Morgan, Lululemon, RealReal, Snap, Square, Under Armour and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Leuthold Group Ltd Liability Corp owns 15,784 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Seven Post Investment Office LP has 33,140 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. 12,600 are owned by Asset Management Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv. Orleans La has 81,572 shares. 12,800 are owned by Bbr Ptnrs Limited Liability Company. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.24% stake. Zevin Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.63% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx reported 0.85% stake. Ckw Grp has 0.04% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 7,230 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 317,404 shares. First Manhattan Commerce has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Todd Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 7,000 shares. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 4,110 shares. Woodmont Counsel Llc has invested 0.63% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Van Eck Assocs reported 26,953 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) by 354,100 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $23.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) by 14,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 501,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $629.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalara Inc by 24,669 shares to 382,134 shares, valued at $27.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 50,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,132 shares, and cut its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Must Know About The New York Times Company’s (NYSE:NYT) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Signal Flashing for NYT Stock Could Mean Fresh Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New York Times Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The New York Times Company (NYT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold NYT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 138.74 million shares or 4.08% less from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc reported 58,562 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ellington Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.37% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Jackson Square Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 2.25% or 13.33M shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0.04% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). 18,298 were accumulated by Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Corp. Bridgewater Associates LP holds 12,021 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Coatue Mgmt Limited Com reported 24,041 shares. Barometer Mgmt Inc holds 264,800 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 61,562 shares. Spears Abacus Lc holds 0.05% or 12,786 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 84,083 shares. Suntrust Banks has 17,015 shares. 184,792 were reported by Retirement System Of Alabama. Ameritas Invest has invested 0.06% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Morgan Stanley holds 308,595 shares.