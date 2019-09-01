New York Times Co (NYT) Shareholder Valueworks Cut Stake as Valuation Rose; Edgestream Partners LP Cut Holding in Alliance Data Systems (ADS) as Stock Value Rose

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 23.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 51,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 171,483 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63 million, down from 222,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.2. About 1.46M shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 03/05/2018 – New York Times profits jump 66% amid `Trump bump’; 19/03/2018 – Facebook security chief set to leave company after clashes over disinformation: New York Times, citing; 20/03/2018 – A report from The New York Times and The Guardian over the weekend alleged that a data firm, Cambridge Analytica, improperly gained access to the data of more than 50 million Facebook users; 25/05/2018 – Apple has adjusted its self-driving dreams in recent years, resigning to provide the software for automaker partner Volkswagen, according to a New York Times report; 28/03/2018 – Aaron Blake: BREAKING: NYT says ex-Trump lawyer John Dowd floated pardons for Manafort and Flyn; 09/05/2018 – FX SAYS LANDED FIRST-RUN NORTH AMERICAN RIGHTS TO NEW YORK TIMES’S FIRST FORAY INTO TV NEWS, CALLED WEEKLY, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH HULU; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – NYT: U.S. investigating Cambridge Analytica; 09/03/2018 – Inquisitr: Barack Obama In Advanced Talks With Netflix For Production Deal, Reports `New York Times’; 09/04/2018 – WINK News: BREAKING: The FBI raided President Trump’s lawyer’s office, the New York Times reports. More:…; 22/05/2018 – Evgeny Freidman, a long-time business partner of President Donald Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, has agreed to cooperate with federal and state prosecutors, The New York Times reported

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 20.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 4,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 16,927 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96M, down from 21,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $122.95. About 677,405 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems: Neither Epsilon Nor Its Affiliates Has Any Material Relationship With Any Social Media Platform; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q EPS $2.95; 15/04/2018 – Trade idea for $ADS ahead of earnings on Thursday; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New York Times Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About The New York Times Company’s (NYSE:NYT) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Note On The New York Times Company’s (NYSE:NYT) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Finding A Floor After Wild Swings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nytimes.com‘s news article titled: “DealBook Briefing: Trump Admitted to Exploring Tax Cuts. Hereâ€™s Why. – The New York Times” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa reported 7,322 shares stake. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.13% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Macquarie Gp holds 0.1% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) or 1.70M shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) or 24,352 shares. Da Davidson And, a Montana-based fund reported 9,931 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Jackson Square Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 2.26% or 12.58 million shares. Piedmont Inv accumulated 0.01% or 7,771 shares. Principal Financial Gru Inc has 0.02% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 626,973 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 428,122 shares. Fil holds 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) or 469 shares. Artisan Prtn Partnership stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Dupont Mngmt Corporation reported 8,300 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 16,572 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $681.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 52,010 shares to 248,706 shares, valued at $5.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 43,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ).

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s (NYSE:ADS) 43% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walmart: Untapped Opportunity In Digital Advertising – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Struggling With Its 7.1% Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “How this former Amazon exec is turning Snap’s ad business around, and now it’s one of the hottest tech stocks – CNBC” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.24 EPS, down 12.81% or $0.77 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $266.62M for 5.87 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.