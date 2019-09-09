New York Times Co (NYT) Shareholder Shannon River Fund Management Has Decreased Position; As Cvr Energy (CVI) Stock Rose, Shareholder Tiaa Cref Investment Management Has Raised Its Holding

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cvr Energy Inc (CVI) by 169.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 57,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.59% . The institutional investor held 91,841 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 34,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cvr Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $41.7. About 367,608 shares traded. CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has risen 35.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CVI News: 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC – VALUE OF EXCHANGE OFFER IS $27.63 PER COMMON UNIT; 26/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 39C; 02/05/2018 – CVR Energy Names Matt Bley Chief Acctg Officer and Corporate Controller; 29/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump advisers urge him to leave biofuel reforms to Congress; 22/04/2018 – DJ CVR Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVI); 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL AGREED TO MOVE EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION TO FOLLOW CO’S FILING QUARTERLY REPORTS ON FORM 10-Q FOR MARCH QUARTER; 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION OF CFO SUSAN BALL WAS APRIL 17; 26/04/2018 – CVR Energy 1Q Rev $1.54B; 29/05/2018 – Ethanol, farm groups sue U.S. EPA over refineries’ biofuels exemptions; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Large U.S. refiner Marathon seeks biofuel hardship waiver

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 198,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 1.56M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.36M, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $30.54. About 576,437 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 15/03/2018 – The Situation Room: BREAKING: Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, including; 01/05/2018 – NY Post Business: A top editor at The New York Times has resigned following an “investigation” sources say involved women and; 02/05/2018 – New York Times reporter Farhad Manjoo (@fmanjoo) onstage at the Berkeley Journalism School for Recode Decode: transcript; 25/05/2018 – President Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, met with Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg in January 2017 â€” less than two weeks before the inauguration, according to the New York Times; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Cont Ops EPS 13c; 22/05/2018 – Evgeny Freidman, a long-time business partner of President Donald Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, has agreed to cooperate with federal and state prosecutors, The New York Times reported; 28/04/2018 – New York Times reporter Emily Steel talks about the reporting that netted a Pulitzer, on Recode Media: transcript; 16/05/2018 – Meet The New York Times’s `Newsroom Ham’; 18/03/2018 – His verbal attack comes as The New York Times reports Robert Mueller has sent questions to the White House for a possible interview; 19/03/2018 – Here are the New York Times and Observer stories that pushed Facebook to suspend Trump’s data analytics company Cambridge Analytica had profile information for some 50 million Facebook users, according to reports

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The New York Times Company Stock Fell Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Must Know About The New York Times Company’s (NYSE:NYT) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The New York Times Company (NYT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Note On The New York Times Company’s (NYSE:NYT) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About The New York Times Company’s (NYSE:NYT) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $573.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) by 178,586 shares to 543,144 shares, valued at $22.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 54,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 78,029 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Fairpointe Capital Ltd Liability holds 2.21M shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 27,533 shares. 600 were accumulated by Peoples Financial. Spears Abacus Limited Company has 12,786 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Gideon Cap Advisors has invested 0.13% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Etrade Cap Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 17,438 shares. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc holds 37,219 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Partner Fund Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 1.73 million shares. 151,918 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.01% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 50,600 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). 10,400 are held by Bluestein R H &. Invesco Limited owns 398,045 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $17.57M for 69.41 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Interested In CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)â€™s Upcoming 1.4% Dividend? You Have 3 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CVR Energy Announces 2018 First Quarter Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” on April 12, 2018. More interesting news about CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CVR Energy to Participate in Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CVR Energy Reports Evaluation of Strategic Alternatives, Sale of Cushing Terminal – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CVI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 90.91 million shares or 0.36% more from 90.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,108 were reported by Meeder Asset Management. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 26,729 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp, New York-based fund reported 112,180 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Services Net Ltd Llc has invested 0% in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Brookstone Mgmt stated it has 14,489 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Castleark Limited Liability Company reported 62,990 shares. 91,841 are held by Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 54,761 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 23,698 shares stake. Cushing Asset Mgmt Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 100,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0% or 310,824 shares in its portfolio. Belgium-based Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.05% in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc has 0.14% invested in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Ameritas Inv Prns has 1,513 shares. International holds 0% of its portfolio in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) for 11,649 shares.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 17,911 shares to 896,754 shares, valued at $28.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 3.84M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63M shares, and cut its stake in Shoe Carnival Inc (NASDAQ:SCVL).