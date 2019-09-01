New York Times Co (NYT) Shareholder Partner Investment Management LP Upped Its Position by $1.01 Million; As Expedia Group (EXPE) Stock Price Rose, Holder Altimeter Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Position

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 25152.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 2.86M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 2.87M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $341.37M, up from 11,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $130.1. About 572,780 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/03/2018 – Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®; 07/03/2018 – EXPEDIA HOLDER LIBERTY EXPEDIA HOLDINGS REPORTS 19.4% STAKE; 10/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Travel industry eyes blockchain potential for fees, delays, lost bags; 14/03/2018 – European Vacation Rental Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are 9flats, Airbnb, Expedia & FlipKey – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 27/04/2018 – Expedia to Spend More on Social Media Ads Despite Facebook Woes; 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 15/05/2018 – Eurowings to expand online presence in bid to drive sales; 12/04/2018 – Celebrate King’s Day like a True Dutchman with Expedia.co.uk

Partner Investment Management Lp increased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 150.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp bought 31,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 52,307 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 20,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.2. About 1.48M shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 09/05/2018 – New York Times Makes Foray Into TV News With FX Documentary Show; 08/05/2018 – Trump Tells Macron U.S. Will Exit Iran Deal: NY Times (Video); 28/03/2018 – Aaron Blake: BREAKING: NYT says ex-Trump lawyer John Dowd floated pardons for Manafort and Flyn; 26/03/2018 – Uber says a single metric isn’t a clear indication of an autonomous car’s safety Drivers still had to take over once every 13 miles in Arizona, according to new documents the New York Times obtained; 27/03/2018 – The New York Times reported in February that Citigroup lent Kushner Cos and one of its partners $325 million in the spring of 2017 shortly after Citigroup’s chief executive, Michael Corbat, met with Kushner in the White House; 16/04/2018 – PULITZER PRIZE FOR NATIONAL JOURNALISM AWARDED TO NEW YORK TIMES AND WASHINGTON POST; 26/05/2018 – Mediaite: Journos Call Out Trump for Falsely Attacking NY Times Over `Phony’ Source: `Another Easily Verifiable Lie’; 20/03/2018 – A report from The New York Times and The Guardian over the weekend alleged that a data firm, Cambridge Analytica, improperly gained access to the data of more than 50 million Facebook users; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Startup culture emerges from Greek economy woes; 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is likely to step down in December, The New York Times’ @katekelly reports. Full story:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Llc owns 0.04% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 2,102 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) or 7,666 shares. Citigroup has 0.01% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 88,793 shares. The Japan-based Norinchukin Bancorp The has invested 0.03% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Capstone Investment Advsr Limited Company owns 0% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 2,385 shares. Shufro Rose & Limited Liability Company reported 2,172 shares. Hsbc Public Limited invested in 0.02% or 100,718 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Com invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Maverick Capital Ltd holds 44,830 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny invested in 0.01% or 22,769 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking owns 102,742 shares. Mackenzie Financial owns 21,880 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Com stated it has 4,560 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia holds 9,706 shares. Linscomb And Williams Inc holds 0.02% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) or 1,937 shares.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $14.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 17,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,402 shares, and cut its stake in Mongodb Inc.

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 790 shares to 610 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Godaddy Inc by 23,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,538 shares, and cut its stake in Penumbra Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs holds 0.01% or 919,835 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.03% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Stevens Lp accumulated 0.1% or 67,801 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 431,250 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 2,867 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) or 9,600 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 28,599 shares. Fairpointe Cap Limited Liability has 2.21M shares for 2.42% of their portfolio. New York-based Kemnay Advisory Svcs Inc has invested 0.29% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Shine Inv Advisory Ser stated it has 0.02% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). California Employees Retirement stated it has 225,546 shares. Raymond James And Assoc holds 22,508 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 428,122 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 57,047 shares.