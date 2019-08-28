New York Times Co (NYT) Shareholder Banbury Partners Has Lowered Holding; Tyson Foods (TSN) Holder Cim Investment Mangement Decreased Its Holding by $543,996

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 50.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 7,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 7,876 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $547,000, down from 15,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $90.26. About 1.42M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees Adjusted Effective Tax Rate About 24% in FY18, 25% in FY19; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – ON MARCH 14, ENTERED INTO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WHICH AMENDED & RESTATED CO’S EXISTING AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 12, 2017; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – “BELIEVE POTENTIAL BUYER WILL SEE VALUE OF PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS AS WHOLE, INCLUDING TNT CRUST BRAND, FACILITIES, AND TEAM MEMBERS”; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – GOLDMAN SACHS IS ACTING AS TYSON FOODS’ FINANCIAL ADVISOR ON SALE; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – TO BUY POULTRY RENDERING AND BLENDING ASSETS OF AMERICAN PROTEINS AND AMPRO PRODUCTS; 02/05/2018 – Tyson Foods to Webcast BMO Presentation; 07/05/2018 – TYSON CEO TOM HAYES COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 07/05/2018 – Tyson: Majority of Chg Increase Expected to Be Incurred in FY19; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – SALE OF TNT CRUST INCLUDES PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS OF PARTIALLY BAKED CRUSTS, FLAT BREADS AND SELF-RISING CRUSTS; 08/03/2018 – Tyson Foods CEO Thomas Hayes Says Career Uncertainty Is Natural (Video)

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 42.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 434,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 590,203 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.39M, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $28.84. About 453,240 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook security chief set to leave company after clashes over disinformation: New York Times, citing; 28/04/2018 – New York Times reporter Emily Steel talks about the reporting that netted a Pulitzer, on Recode Media: transcript; 28/03/2018 – John Dowd, the former head of President Trump’s legal team, raised the idea of Trump pardoning two former advisors involved in the special counsel’s Russia probe, the New York Times reported; 10/04/2018 – HarperCollins Publishers Acquires World Rights for Six New Books From #1 NY Times Bestselling Author Daniel Silva; 19/03/2018 – Here are the New York Times and Observer stories that pushed Facebook to suspend Trump’s data analytics company Cambridge Analytica had profile information for some 50 million Facebook users, according to reports; 19/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump Jr. met with Saudi, UAE envoy before election: NYT; 19/04/2018 – The Daily: Introducing `Caliphate,’ a New York Times Audio Series; 15/03/2018 – The Situation Room: BREAKING: Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, including; 02/05/2018 – New York Times reporter Farhad Manjoo (@fmanjoo) onstage at the Berkeley Journalism School for Recode Decode: transcript; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: U.S. Olympic Committee CEO told ‘not fit to serve’

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Nytimes.com which released: “DealBook Briefing: Trump Admitted to Exploring Tax Cuts. Hereâ€™s Why. – The New York Times” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Must Know About The New York Times Company’s (NYSE:NYT) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why The New York Times Company Stock Fell Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why The New York Times, Oasis Petroleum, and Hecla Mining Slumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 16,895 shares to 91,736 shares, valued at $22.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 3,511 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 227,747 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 6.34M shares. 3.79M are held by Slate Path Limited Partnership. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) accumulated 0% or 29 shares. Oz Management LP invested in 5.14M shares. Cornerstone invested in 59 shares or 0% of the stock. Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Deutsche State Bank Ag accumulated 579,492 shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 8,455 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Cim Mangement has invested 0.1% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 24,203 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership has invested 0.13% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). 161,254 are held by Legal And General Pcl. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 55,211 shares.

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Buffett’s $122 Billion, Tyson’s All-Time High, and Altria Group 2029 – The Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pork producers win dismissal of price-fixing suit – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tyson Foods, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Tyson Foods Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $260.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 933 shares to 1,662 shares, valued at $710,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards Inc owns 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt reported 314,643 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd holds 0.21% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) or 74,474 shares. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 309,128 shares. Luminus Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.25% or 164,492 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 29,000 shares. Snow Capital Limited Partnership holds 4.08% or 930,008 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 212,831 shares. Smith Salley And Assoc stated it has 6,247 shares. Centurylink Inv Management Company invested in 0.47% or 16,646 shares. Security Natl Bank Of So Dak invested 0.31% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Allstate owns 28,861 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc has 12,432 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 115,500 shares stake.