New York Times Co (NYT) Shareholder Banbury Partners Has Decreased Its Holding; Tiger Eye Capital Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $9.18 Million; Share Price Rose

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 78,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 143,848 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97 million, up from 65,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 42.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 434,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 590,203 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.39 million, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $35.46. About 976,873 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 48.81% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 19/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump Jr. met with Saudi, UAE envoy before election: NYT; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 28/03/2018 – NY TIMES: WOMEN IN DEPARTMENTS UP TO 46% IN 2017 FROM 41%; 02/05/2018 – Contests: The Ninth Annual New York Times Summer Reading Contest; 03/05/2018 – NYT EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 14/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: NY Times declares Conor Lamb winner in PA special election in huge blow to Trump, GOP…; 15/03/2018 – The Situation Room: BREAKING: Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, including; 26/05/2018 – Mediaite: Journos Call Out Trump for Falsely Attacking NY Times Over `Phony’ Source: `Another Easily Verifiable Lie’; 09/04/2018 – WDTN: BREAKING: The FBI raided the office of Michael Cohen, a personal lawyer and confidant of President Donald Trump, Th…; 03/05/2018 – New York Times’ profit jumps 66 percent

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 46,027 shares stake. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 58,281 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com stated it has 17,239 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 77,459 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Laurion Cap Management Lp reported 0.01% stake. Weybosset Research And Mgmt Llc stated it has 3.88% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Fort Lp owns 3,058 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York reported 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Brown Brothers Harriman Commerce has 415 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 38,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Texas Permanent School Fund has 96,414 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 77,457 shares. Partner Fund Mngmt Lp holds 1.25% or 1.73M shares.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 4,428 shares to 124,404 shares, valued at $33.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.28 million activity. Caputo Roland A. sold $360,535 worth of stock or 11,580 shares.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NYT’s profit will be $31.54M for 46.66 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Financial Management has invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Diversified holds 22,479 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Private Harbour Invest Mgmt & Counsel Lc holds 3.45% or 28,190 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs reported 305,445 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2.82 million shares or 2.98% of the stock. Lagoda Invest Management Limited Partnership reported 3,730 shares. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Liability Dc accumulated 4.17% or 414,611 shares. Friess Assocs Limited Liability Corp holds 3.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 413,807 shares. Palouse Capital Mngmt reported 1.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Trb Advisors Limited Partnership reported 510,000 shares. Ironsides Asset Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.32% or 8,220 shares in its portfolio. Aravt Global Ltd Com holds 4.05% or 217,000 shares. Cadinha And Ltd Liability holds 2.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 106,285 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Ltd Com owns 18,289 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Falcon Point Cap Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 1,721 shares.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $411.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 17,552 shares to 18,815 shares, valued at $4.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,040 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).