New York Times Co (NYT) Shareholder Amg Funds Decreased Its Stake by $584,448; As Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Stock Price Rose, Greenwich Wealth Management Cut Holding

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.85% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $25.53. About 907,171 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – HAS REDUCED DEBT BY OVER $75 MLN DUE TO STRONGER TOPLINE AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, PRIMARILY DUE TO COST SAVING INITIATIVES; 12/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER CLIMBS 8.8% ON ELEVATED VOLUME; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ENGAGED GROUP ELECTED TO WAIVE RIGHT TO PUT FORTH MCFATE AS POTENTIAL DIRECTOR NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 05/04/2018 – Ronald D. Orol: Sources tell @TheDealNewsroom’s @rorol that Cerberus is among the companies bidding for $RCII; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER, HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES CAROL TO BOARD; 25/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER BIDS ARE SAID TO BE DUE BY END OF WEEK:THE STREET; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – CORRECT: RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES MCFATE TO BOARD

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 41.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 18,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 25,478 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, down from 43,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.2. About 1.48 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 24/04/2018 – Jackson faces claims of overprescribing medication and drinking on the job, according to The New York Times; 30/03/2018 – Frances Robles: EXCLUSIVE: New York Times has learned that Stephon Clark was shot eight times from behind, according to a; 07/05/2018 – Full transcript: New York Times journalist Amy Chozick on Recode Media Her new book is “Chasing Hillary.”; 28/04/2018 – New York Times reporter Emily Steel talks about the reporting that netted a Pulitzer, on Recode Media: transcript; 08/03/2018 – Jane Fonda, Anjelica Huston And Chiara Ferragni Star In The New York Times Video In Collaboration With Pomellato To Celebrate International Women’s Day; 28/03/2018 – Aaron Blake: BREAKING: NYT says ex-Trump lawyer John Dowd floated pardons for Manafort and Flyn; 09/03/2018 – Save the Redwoods League & New York Times Bestselling Author T. A. Barron Launch “Reading the Redwoods” Contest for Elementary Students Across the U.S; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. weighs South Korea troop reduction: reports; 28/03/2018 – Variety: Doug Morris’ New Label to Be Based in New York Times Building; 09/04/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: The FBI raided the office of the President’s longtime attorney and confidant, Michael Cohen, the New York…

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “New York Times: Why Did The Stock Almost Triple In 3 Years? – Forbes” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There An Opportunity With The New York Times Company’s (NYSE:NYT) 34% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The New York Times Company (NYT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “New York Times Co (NYT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why The New York Times, Oasis Petroleum, and Hecla Mining Slumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.26M for 66.36 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,852 were reported by Pnc Financial Gru. Barometer Mgmt owns 265,100 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers has invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Force Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 11,712 shares. Amer Intl Gru Inc holds 0.05% or 364,536 shares in its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,441 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Com, Illinois-based fund reported 206,215 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd reported 75,510 shares. Us Financial Bank De holds 1,610 shares. Partner Fund Management Lp accumulated 1.73 million shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.01% or 313,920 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 431,250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% or 39,868 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Natl Bank stated it has 0.02% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.02% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) or 260,116 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Lp holds 0.02% or 221,415 shares. Maverick Limited has invested 0.11% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Inc reported 27,810 shares stake. Prudential Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Metropolitan Life Communication Ny reported 18,897 shares. International Group, a New York-based fund reported 33,577 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 6.69M shares. Invesco has 695,729 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 10,260 are owned by Eqis Capital. 1,125 are held by Whittier Tru. 747 are owned by Tower Research Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc). Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 42,800 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 11,346 shares. New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0% or 40,283 shares.