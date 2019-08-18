New York Times Co (NYT) Position Held by Slate Path Capital Lp; Scotia Capital Has Upped Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Position by $4.02 Million

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 13.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 465,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 3.79M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.50 million, up from 3.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28.17. About 1.69M shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 16/05/2018 – Meet The New York Times’s `Newsroom Ham’; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix inks production deal with the Obamas; 20/04/2018 – DJ New York Times Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYT); 24/05/2018 – New York Times Chairman, CNN Correspondent and Two Digital Trailblazers to Receive Top International Awards; 02/04/2018 – New York Times Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: FBI raids office of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, NYT reports; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. weighs South Korea troop reduction: reports; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUES $260.6 MLN VS $242.4 MLN; 22/03/2018 – BREAKING: John Dowd resigns as Trump’s lead lawyer in special counsel’s Russia probe – New York Times & Washington Post

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 16.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 25,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 175,317 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.86 million, up from 149,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $165.03. About 1.63M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANNED HOMES SPIN IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company To Expand Al-Zour Refinery With Honeywell Technology – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Honeywell To Acquire TruTrak Flight Systems – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Barclays picks three industrial stocks to hold up well in volatile market – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SLQD) by 13,045 shares to 43,385 shares, valued at $2.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 4,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,747 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs, New York-based fund reported 5.75 million shares. Linscomb Williams owns 0.04% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 3,217 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group Inc Inc owns 680,634 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Chemung Canal Tru reported 6,867 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Perella Weinberg Prns Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.2% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 27,089 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De owns 0.54% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 21.77 million shares. Portland Global Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Korea Invest Corporation invested in 0.55% or 762,557 shares. Thompson Inc has 0.05% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bainco Investors holds 89,387 shares. Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Company holds 39 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 6,100 were accumulated by Argent Limited Liability Company. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.44% or 567,401 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones And Assoc Limited Liability Co reported 0.37% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Services Corporation holds 0.01% or 600 shares. Ellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Corp owns 62,600 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Hl Financial Service Lc stated it has 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Meeder Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Da Davidson & Co stated it has 9,931 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 15,000 shares. State Street Corp owns 4.21M shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 29,904 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Darsana Ltd Partnership holds 12.3% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 10.00 million shares. 672,512 were reported by Kahn Brothers Grp De. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Liability reported 1.83% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Qvt Lp holds 318,272 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Co has invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Charles Schwab Inc holds 0.02% or 1.04 million shares.

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 1.55M shares to 4.82 million shares, valued at $107.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

