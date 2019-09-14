New York Times Co (NYT) Holding Has Increased by Stevens Capital Management Lp; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Moors & Cabot Lowered Position by $2.43 Million

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 49.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 9,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 9,701 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.45 million, down from 19,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $260.7. About 605,580 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 183.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 124,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 192,219 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.27M, up from 67,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $29.57. About 1.49 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 26/05/2018 – Mediaite: Journos Call Out Trump for Falsely Attacking NY Times Over `Phony’ Source: `Another Easily Verifiable Lie’; 28/05/2018 – Full Page “Dear Facebook” Letter In The New York Times from MeWe, the Competitor Mark Zuckerberg Refuses to Name; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: NASCAR owners explore sale; 25/04/2018 – New York Times’ Weinstein investigation to be developed as film; 09/04/2018 – WINK News: BREAKING: The FBI raided President Trump’s lawyer’s office, the New York Times reports. More:…; 16/04/2018 – New York Times, New Yorker Share Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for Stories on Sexual Harassment; 03/05/2018 – NYT ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 30/04/2018 – The list of was first obtained by the New York Times by a person outside of Trump’s legal team, the paper said; 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is likely to step down in December, The New York Times’ @katekelly reports. Full story:; 10/04/2018 – HarperCollins Publishers Acquires World Rights for Six New Books From #1 NY Times Bestselling Author Daniel Silva

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 16,906 were reported by Ww Asset Management. Security National Trust holds 0.2% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 2,559 shares. Bollard Gru Ltd Com owns 0.06% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 7,374 shares. Westwood Group Incorporated owns 457,999 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust invested 0.14% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 344 were reported by Assetmark Inc. 1,784 are held by Middleton Com Ma. First Personal Financial Services reported 358 shares. Norris Perne French Llp Mi reported 63,469 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Co holds 195,987 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Stephens Incorporated Ar accumulated 0.05% or 8,758 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory holds 1.23M shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Lp invested in 0.23% or 89,188 shares. Lenox Wealth has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tctc Holdg Ltd Llc holds 1,570 shares.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55M for 19.69 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $789.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 28,802 shares to 31,002 shares, valued at $5.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 93,602 shares to 8,097 shares, valued at $929,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) by 18,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,223 shares, and cut its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL).