New York Times Co (NYT) Holder Partner Fund Management LP Has Upped Its Holding by $29.38 Million; Fairfield Bush & Company Position in Church & Dwight Co. (CHD) Has Decreased as Stock Value Rose

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co. Inc (CHD) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company sold 4,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,736 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 56,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co. Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $75.84. About 753,925 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500.

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 113.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 918,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.76M, up from 809,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $35.46. About 976,873 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 48.81% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 14/03/2018 – Mike Pompeo faces one of the worst times in history to be secretary of State, a New York Times columnist told CNBC; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Rev $413.9M; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – NYT: U.S. investigating Cambridge Analytica; 19/04/2018 – The Daily: Introducing `Caliphate,’ a New York Times Audio Series; 19/03/2018 – Stamos tweeted several times on Saturday, in the wake of the New York Times report that Cambridge Analytica harvested user data without permission; 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and; 09/05/2018 – Meet the New York Times’s Most Devoted Letter Writers; 03/05/2018 – NYT: EXPECT 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE TO BE UP MID SINGLE-DIGITS; 09/04/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: FBI raids office of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, NYT reports; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUES $260.6 MLN VS $242.4 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Com Bancorp holds 105,360 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.05% or 47,838 shares. The California-based West Oak Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Lord Abbett And Commerce Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 245,083 shares. Robecosam Ag reported 20,600 shares stake. Fdx owns 0.01% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 3,711 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Adirondack Tru has 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moody Retail Bank Division accumulated 168,339 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Trust Fund holds 0.08% or 4,889 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 3.70 million shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md, Maryland-based fund reported 820,949 shares. 25,600 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. State Teachers Retirement System reported 419,017 shares stake. State Street has 0.07% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CHD’s profit will be $128.03 million for 36.46 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Mngmt Il stated it has 0.15% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Franklin Resources Inc has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). First Manhattan Com holds 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) or 980 shares. Waverton Investment Management Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 24,151 shares. Principal Fincl has invested 0.02% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can accumulated 0.01% or 84,219 shares. Natixis Advsr LP stated it has 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Force Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 11,712 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag owns 151,918 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 67,801 shares. Oz Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 5.14M shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 8,455 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) or 398,045 shares. 2,960 were reported by Westport Asset. Macroview Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 107 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

