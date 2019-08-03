New York Times Co (NYT) Holder Lateef Investment Management LP Trimmed Stake as Stock Value Rose; 12 West Capital Management LP Has Boosted Stake in Bio Techne (TECH) as Stock Price Rose

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 356,212 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.73 million, up from 321,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $206.02. About 78,060 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 21/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Expands RNAscope® ISH Automation – Facilitating Drug Discovery and Development; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Techne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECH); 07/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics; 14/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ Gl, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 193,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 919,164 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.19M, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.73. About 1.41M shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 17C, EST. 16C; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUES $260.6 MLN VS $242.4 MLN; 25/05/2018 – The Trump administration is telling lawmakers it has reached an agreement to aid Chinese telecom firm ZTE,according to The New York Times and Reuters; 09/04/2018 – Adam Longo: Breaking right now, the New York Times is reporting the FBI just raided the offices of President Trump’s lawyer Mic; 30/04/2018 – The list of was first obtained by the New York Times by a person outside of Trump’s legal team, the paper said; 03/05/2018 – New York Times Co. Reports Revenue Growth as Digital Subscriptions Rise; 28/03/2018 – NY TIMES: WOMEN IN NEWS-OPINION LEADERSHIP INCREASED TO 46%; 15/03/2018 – BREAKING: Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization to turn over documents, including some related to Russia – New York Times; 13/03/2018 – Trump may select Energy Secretary Rick Perry for the position, the New York Times reports, citing two people close to the White House; 20/03/2018 – Beginning in 2014, Cambridge Analytica obtained data on 50 million Facebook users via means that deceived both the users and Facebook, the New York Times and London’s Observer reported on Saturday

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Serv Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 17,364 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.04% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Parkside National Bank holds 0.04% or 585 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 17 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Research Lc (Trc) reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 2.15% or 17,900 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Advisors Ltd invested in 0% or 4 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Co holds 0.02% or 80,346 shares. First Republic Invest Management Inc holds 1,030 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Riverbridge Partners Ltd accumulated 1.64% or 424,346 shares. Utah Retirement owns 0.03% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 7,032 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.01% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 1,986 shares.

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laureate Education Inc by 2.04M shares to 3.67M shares, valued at $54.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $590.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 156,572 shares to 529,984 shares, valued at $24.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 3,058 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) owns 29 shares. Tru Company Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 1,000 shares. First Republic Mngmt stated it has 52,438 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 419,453 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 227,747 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp holds 0.01% or 29,904 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Co invested in 0.07% or 2.18 million shares. Atika Cap Management Limited invested 1.82% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs holds 7,322 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.34% or 5.20M shares. Banbury Limited Com, North Carolina-based fund reported 590,203 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Westport Asset Management owns 2,960 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0% stake.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.28 million activity. The insider BENTEN R ANTHONY sold 14,700 shares worth $460,736.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NYT’s profit will be $31.54M for 47.01 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.