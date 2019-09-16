New York Times Co (NYT) Holder Darsana Capital Partners LP Has Cut Holding as Valuation Rose; Davenport & Company Has Upped Its Position in Ry (RY) as Market Valuation Declined

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 2.41 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 7.59M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247.59M, down from 10.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.46. About 791,926 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is likely to step down in December, The New York Times’ @katekelly reports. Full story:; 08/05/2018 – White House denies NY Times report of U.S. withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Cont Ops EPS 13c; 16/04/2018 – New York Times, New Yorker Share Pulitzer for Sexual-Harassment Coverage; 28/04/2018 – New York Times reporter Emily Steel talks about the reporting that netted a Pulitzer, on Recode Media: transcript; 25/05/2018 – The Trump administration is telling lawmakers it has reached an agreement to aid Chinese telecom firm ZTE,according to The New York Times and Reuters; 03/05/2018 – NYT: EXPECT 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE TO BE UP MID SINGLE-DIGITS; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 24/04/2018 – Design-Driven AC Hotels by Marriott® Brand Debuts in New York City with AC Hotel New York Times Square; 28/03/2018 – NY TIMES: WOMEN IN NEWS-OPINION LEADERSHIP INCREASED TO 46%

Davenport & Company Llc increased its stake in Ry (RY) by 50.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc bought 7,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 21,744 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, up from 14,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Ry for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $79.35. About 482,864 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 16/04/2018 – 86% OF RUSSIANS UNWILLING TO TAKE PART IN ANY PROTESTS: RBC; 21/03/2018 – Whiting Petroleum Redtail asset dataroom opens this week; RBC advising – CEO; 28/03/2018 – General Electric would be an ‘ideal Warren Buffett investment,’ RBC says; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 3 DIFFERENT IPHONES BEING LAUNCHED; 07/05/2018 – ZILLOW GROUP INC ZG.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $51; 21/03/2018 – KEYW HOLDING CORP KEYW.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9; 16/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $80; 16/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP INC ENSG.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $28; 10/04/2018 – Financial Post: Cracks are starting to show in Canadians’ credit quality, RBC warns; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.26M for 66.95 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold NYT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 138.74 million shares or 4.08% less from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Com has invested 0.37% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Brown Brothers Harriman & Company reported 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 24,599 shares. United Ser Automobile Association has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa, France-based fund reported 7,779 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 184,629 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Brown Advisory holds 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) or 46,273 shares. Landscape Capital Limited Co holds 0.08% or 29,365 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 29,575 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Art Advsrs Ltd holds 69,403 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 232,036 shares. Bluecrest holds 9,100 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6,838 shares. Ls Advsrs Lc holds 0.02% or 10,715 shares.

