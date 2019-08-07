New York Times Co (NYT) Holder Darsana Capital Partners LP Decreased Position by $89.09 Million; Mercadolibre (MELI) Shares Rose While Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Cut by $22.75 Million Its Position

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 21.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 2.78 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 10.00 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $328.50 million, down from 12.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $35.58. About 2.12 million shares traded or 13.98% up from the average. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 26/04/2018 – New York Times names company veteran Roland Caputo as CFO; 28/04/2018 – New York Times reporter Emily Steel talks about the reporting that netted a Pulitzer, on Recode Media: transcript; 25/05/2018 – New York Times reporter @ditzkoff talks about his biography of Robin Williams on Recode Media: transcript; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. weighs South Korea troop reduction: reports; 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 29/03/2018 – Shulkin offered a parting shot Thursday in an op-ed for The New York Times; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Weinstein to surrender on sex assault charges: media reports; 18/03/2018 – Douglas D. Haynes resigned as president of the firm, Point72 Asset Management, on Friday, five people briefed on the matter told The New York Times; 16/04/2018 – New York Times, New Yorker Share Pulitzer for Sexual-Harassment Coverage; 15/03/2018 – BREAKING: Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization to turn over documents, including some related to Russia – New York Times

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc. (MELI) by 13.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 44,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 289,927 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.21 million, down from 334,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.88B market cap company. The stock increased 4.67% or $26.79 during the last trading session, reaching $601.04. About 566,021 shares traded or 7.31% up from the average. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 212.00% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. MELI’s profit will be $13.92 million for 536.64 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemar Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.91% stake. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Service has 0.02% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Calamos Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 3,735 shares. Fil Limited reported 36,186 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Profund Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Fmr Limited Liability stated it has 1.27 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Texas Yale Corporation reported 3,346 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 0.81% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company invested 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Fjarde Ap accumulated 14,694 shares or 0.09% of the stock. North Star Mngmt reported 30 shares. Bamco Inc New York holds 0.2% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 92,564 shares. B T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management accumulated 3,609 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assoc owns 11,461 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Cap Research has 2.74M shares for 0.44% of their portfolio.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $2.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pluralsight Inc. by 500,930 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $40.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 215,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 288,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A holds 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 1,000 shares. Prudential Financial reported 88,581 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com stated it has 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Swiss Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Jackson Square Prns Limited Co has 12.58M shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% or 28,599 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt holds 0.01% or 52,438 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Serv Inc reported 1,000 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & Com stated it has 4.92M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Street accumulated 4.21 million shares. 27,648 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Howe And Rusling accumulated 600 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems, a New York-based fund reported 260,116 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Corp reported 334,890 shares.