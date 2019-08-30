New York Times Co (NYT) Holder Banbury Partners Decreased Its Stake by $13.91 Million; Twitter (TWTR) Market Valuation Rose While Parus Finance Uk LTD Raised Stake

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 42.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 434,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 590,203 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.39 million, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.22. About 92,212 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 20/03/2018 – lens: Looking at the Paralympics With a New York Times Photographer; 25/05/2018 – New York Times reporter @ditzkoff talks about his biography of Robin Williams on Recode Media: transcript; 22/03/2018 – 8 News NOW: #BREAKING: Exclusive video obtained by the New York Times shows the final days of 1 October shooter, Stephen Paddoc; 22/03/2018 – BREAKING: John Dowd resigns as President Trump’s lead lawyer in the special counsel probe – New York Times; 22/03/2018 – Axios: BREAKING: John Dowd has resigned from Trump’s legal team, NYT reports; 25/04/2018 – NFL owners, in a secret meeting last year, expressed fears that President Trump would continue pounding the league over players’ protests during the national anthem, The New York Times reports; 19/03/2018 – Stamos tweeted several times on Saturday, in the wake of the New York Times report that Cambridge Analytica harvested user data without permission; 08/03/2018 – Jane Fonda, Anjelica Huston And Chiara Ferragni Star In The New York Times Video In Collaboration With Pomellato To Celebrate I; 16/04/2018 – Alert: The New York Times won 3 Pulitzers, sharing the public; 11/04/2018 – Kyle Griffin: WaPo confirms NYT scoop: A search warrant used to raid the office and residences of Michael Cohen sought all his

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 79,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 911,010 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.95M, up from 831,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $42.34. About 1.70M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 27/03/2018 – CITRON SHORT TWITTER $25 TARGET SHORT TERM; 22/03/2018 – New Twitter followers should sign-up on the website for our contrarian “Strong Sell” research; now is time to play defense. We have the strongest pipeline of short ideas ever; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 14/05/2018 – Case against Russia in Skripal poisoning now stronger -Ml5 chief; 08/03/2018 – Germany looks to revise social media law as Europe watches; 14/03/2018 – Twitter shares have risen more than 63% since Jack Dorsey’s top lieutenant said he was leaving; 16/04/2018 – New Twitter followers make sure to sign-up on our website for alerts; we have some unique and exciting multi-billion dollar short ideas in the pipeline; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump praises Xi as U.S. team arrives for trade talks

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 16,895 shares to 91,736 shares, valued at $22.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 721,875 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 334,890 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 9.37 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 125,122 shares. Profund Advsrs Lc invested 0.03% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Captrust Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Fil Ltd accumulated 0% or 469 shares. Numerixs Inv Technology Incorporated stated it has 58,400 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.05% or 46,027 shares in its portfolio. 48,001 are owned by Franklin Resource. Darsana Cap Prtn Ltd Partnership has 12.3% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 10.00M shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank accumulated 1,745 shares or 0% of the stock. Walleye Trading Ltd has 27,533 shares. Blume Cap Management reported 2,000 shares. Prudential Financial Inc accumulated 0% or 88,581 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 6,365 shares. Schroder Invest Management Group Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). 36,380 are held by Fifth Third Bankshares. Geode Management Lc invested 0.08% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 38,500 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.02% or 177,307 shares. Amp Cap holds 207,220 shares. Amer And Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,771 shares. St Johns Inv Limited, a Florida-based fund reported 100 shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 135,081 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 43.87 million shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 75,828 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Bb&T, a North Carolina-based fund reported 71,542 shares. Northern accumulated 10.76 million shares. Aviance Cap Management Lc accumulated 2,744 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

