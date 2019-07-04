New York Times Co Cl A Isin #Us6501111073 (NYT) Holding Has Lifted by Jackson Square Partners Llc; As Msa Safety (MSA) Market Valuation Rose, Champlain Investment Partners Has Raised Stake

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Msa Safety Inc. (MSA) by 16.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 116,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 841,055 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.97M, up from 724,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Msa Safety Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $104.13. About 41,888 shares traded. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 16.59% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Report: US Cig & Tobacco Volume Declines’ Impact On MSA; 15/05/2018 – MSA Security Names Michael O’Neil Chairman and Appoints Glen Kucera CEO; 07/05/2018 – MSA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 38C/SHR FROM 35C/SHR, BDVD EST. 37C; 19/04/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES – 4 NEW MSA WITH MAJOR UTILITY CUSTOMERS WITH A 3-YEAR ANTICIPATED VALUE OF ABOUT $63 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc., to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfo; 07/05/2018 – MSA Safety Raises Dividend to 38c; 07/05/2018 – MSA Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9 Percent; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc, to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfolio of Dispensaries; 15/05/2018 – MSA BOARD ELECTS NISHAN J. VARTANIAN CEO OF MSA SAFETY; WILLIAM; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc, to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfol

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in New York Times Co Cl A Isin #Us6501111073 (NYT) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 547,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 12.58 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $413.20 million, up from 12.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co Cl A Isin #Us6501111073 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.19. About 764,463 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 48.81% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Weinstein to surrender on sex assault charges: media reports; 08/03/2018 – Jane Fonda, Anjelica Huston And Chiara Ferragni Star In The New York Times Video In Collaboration With Pomellato To Celebrate International Women’s Day; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q EPS 13c; 28/03/2018 – NY TIMES: WOMEN IN NEWS-OPINION LEADERSHIP INCREASED TO 46%; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 19/03/2018 – Here are the New York Times and Observer stories that pushed Facebook to suspend Trump’s data analytics company Cambridge Analytica had profile information for some 50 million Facebook users, according to reports; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Trump bashes New York Times over Russia coverage; 06/05/2018 – Podcast transcript: New York Times journalist @AmyChozick talks about her book “Chasing Hillary” on Recode Media; 26/05/2018 – Mediaite: Journos Call Out Trump for Falsely Attacking NY Times Over `Phony’ Source: `Another Easily Verifiable Lie’; 24/04/2018 – Jackson faces claims of overprescribing medication and drinking on the job, according to The New York Times

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold MSA shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 27.58 million shares or 3.13% less from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Com stated it has 0.05% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Covington Cap Mngmt reported 8,125 shares stake. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 1.12% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Bbt Cap Ltd holds 0.54% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) for 4,149 shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Verition Fund Limited Liability Com reported 4,301 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). First Tru Advsrs LP holds 49,793 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fmr Llc owns 63 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs Sa has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 52,218 shares. Blackrock Inc has 0.02% invested in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) for 4.07 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2,078 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Gp Limited Company stated it has 12,043 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 379,474 are owned by Ubs Asset Americas.

More notable recent MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “There’s No Safety In MSA Safety – Seeking Alpha” on January 21, 2015, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MSA Takes Safety to New Heights – PR Newswire” published on October 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “MSA Safety declares $0.42 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MSA Puts Spotlight on Construction Safety to Support OSHA’s National Safety Stand-Down Week – PRNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Safety First: Why Baird Upgraded MSA Safety Shares – Benzinga” with publication date: February 22, 2018.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 266,210 shares to 3.22 million shares, valued at $207.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Navigators Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 7,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 850,585 shares, and cut its stake in New Relic Inc..

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97B and $18.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc Com (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 208,765 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $350.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Samsung Electronic Gdr (SSNHZ) by 701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,036 shares, and cut its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc Com Stk (NYSE:AMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 415 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 102,065 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 125,122 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd has 10,624 shares. Bridgewater LP holds 19,366 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 55,211 shares. Partner Investment Mngmt LP holds 1.99% or 52,307 shares. Quantitative Inv Management Limited Liability reported 58,100 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Company, a New York-based fund reported 5.21M shares. Gideon Cap Advisors holds 0.13% or 11,165 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Lc invested in 0.01% or 595,746 shares. 428,122 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 24,203 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.04% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.28 million activity. Caputo Roland A. had sold 11,580 shares worth $360,535 on Monday, February 11.