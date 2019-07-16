New York State Teachers Retirement System Trimmed Its Holding in Factset Research Systems (FDS) as Share Value Rose; Target (TGT) Shareholder Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Has Lowered Its Position by $312,000

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Factset Research Systems Inc (FDS) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 1,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,836 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61 million, down from 56,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Factset Research Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $294.32. About 349,670 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 39.96% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.53% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 26/04/2018 – FactSet and Quantopian Announce Plans to Launch Financial Data Analysis Platform to Help Investment Industry Capitalize on Rapid Data Growth; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET INCREASES DIVIDEND BY 14%; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Sees FY EPS $6.95-EPS $7.15; 12/04/2018 – Corporate earnings rose 19.5 percent in the first quarter of 2011, according to FactSet; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Sees FY Adj EPS $8.35-Adj EPS $8.55; 06/04/2018 – USD/CAD Falls to 5 1/2 – Week Low of 1.2736 After US, Canada Jobs Reports – Factset; 17/04/2018 – EUR/GBP Rises to 0.8642 After UK Data, From 0.8630 Beforehand – Factset; 20/04/2018 – Global Champions Split Corp. Announces Change of Investment Manager; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Sees FY Rev $1.34B-$1.36B; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q Net $53.1M

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 3,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,300 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 17,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $86.8. About 3.06 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 03/04/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS NY FOOTPRINT WITH 3 MORE SMALL-FORMAT STORES; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Target; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AARON JOINS SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS FROM TARGET CORPORATION; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Indiana; 23/05/2018 – Target Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 23/03/2018 – Target And Kroger In Merger Talks: Report — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Target Adding Eight Cosmetic Brands That Cater To Darker Skin Tones — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER SHIP TO HOME SERVICE FROM STORES IN 5 CITIES; 23/05/2018 – TARGET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.30 TO $1.50, EST. $1.35; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 15,124 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Tower Research Llc (Trc) stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). 177 were accumulated by Captrust Advsrs. Intrust Comml Bank Na has 827 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Ltd invested 0.05% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 25 shares. Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 16,839 shares. Spinnaker Tru invested 0.07% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Wesbanco Bankshares holds 0.02% or 1,673 shares. Yorktown Management owns 0.11% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 1,400 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt reported 30,067 shares. Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 1,205 shares. Citigroup Inc invested 0% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Carderock Mngmt Inc reported 1,210 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 54 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regenxbio Inc by 14,355 shares to 27,004 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 13,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 970,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.87M for 13.48 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.