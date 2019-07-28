New York State Teachers Retirement System Trimmed By $2.08 Million Its Waste Management (WM) Position; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering SCYNEXIS, Inc. (SCYX)

Among 3 analysts covering SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SCYNEXIS had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by H.C. Wainwright. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Maxim Group. The rating was maintained by Needham on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. See SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) latest ratings:

12/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

24/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $4.5 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $4 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $5 Maintain

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased Waste Management Inc (WM) stake by 3.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 20,147 shares as Waste Management Inc (WM)'s stock rose 8.86%. The New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 517,214 shares with $53.74 million value, down from 537,361 last quarter. Waste Management Inc now has $50.33B valuation. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $118.5. About 1.72M shares traded or 6.15% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500.

SCYNEXIS, Inc., a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The company has market cap of $61.97 million. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops SCY-078, which is in various Phase I studies for the oral and intravenous formulations, as well as has completed Phase II study as a step-down therapy in patients with invasive candidiasis and vulvovaginal candidiasis.

Since April 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $40,750 activity. 25,000 shares valued at $40,750 were bought by Taglietti Marco on Wednesday, April 17.

The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $1.155. About 234,105 shares traded. SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) has risen 11.36% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.93% the S&P500. Some Historical SCYX News: 01/05/2018 – SCYNEXIS: Initiation of Phase 3 Registration Program in VVC Planned for the Fourth Qtr of 2018, With Potential NDA Filing in 2020; 13/03/2018 – CAXTON CORPORATION REPORTS 9.99 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SCYNEXIS INC AS OF MARCH 6, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in Scynexis; 23/05/2018 – SCYNEXIS to Participate in a Panel at the 2018 BIO International Convention; 01/05/2018 – SCYNEXIS’s Oral SCY-078 Receives FDA QIDP And Fast Track Designations For The Treatment Of VVC And Prevention Of Recurrent VVC; 13/03/2018 SCYNEXIS Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results and Provides Company Update; 24/05/2018 – SCYNEXIS to Present SCY-078 Data at ASM Microbe 2018; 10/04/2018 – SCYNEXIS to Present SCY-078 Data at the 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Disease (ECCMID); 01/05/2018 – SCYNEXIS: Enrollment Completed in Phase 2b DOVE Study in VVC; On-Track for Top-Line Data by July; 13/03/2018 – SCYNEXIS Reports Full Yr 2017 Fincl Results and Provides Co Update

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold SCYNEXIS, Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 16.35 million shares or 2.28% less from 16.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab holds 36,822 shares. Northern Tru owns 112,293 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Inc owns 339,173 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ltd has 0% invested in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) for 15,000 shares. Dafna Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.83% stake. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt stated it has 150,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Management Lc reported 537,452 shares. 5,000 are held by Advisory Alpha Lc. Rbf Lc stated it has 0% in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX). Creative Planning has invested 0% in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX). National Asset invested 0.01% in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX). Acadian Asset Ltd Com has invested 0% in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX). Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 0% or 18,858 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability reported 255,415 shares. Private Advisor Grp Llc invested in 0.01% or 200,000 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, April 11. The stock of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by UBS.

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) stake by 29,200 shares to 322,824 valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Northwestern Corp stake by 12,700 shares and now owns 62,500 shares. Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Sys Tru Fund accumulated 7,751 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Tributary Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Private Ocean, a California-based fund reported 100 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Division invested in 539 shares. Bessemer Securities Limited Liability holds 19,941 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Epoch Invest Inc reported 277,524 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsr, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,005 shares. Westchester Capital Management holds 97,186 shares. California Employees Retirement System has 2.89 million shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.31% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 113,640 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.26% or 246,881 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corp holds 4,658 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 5,000 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim Company, a Texas-based fund reported 3,812 shares.