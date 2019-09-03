New York State Teachers Retirement System Trimmed Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding By $1.14 Million; Maiden Holdings LTD Has 0.43 Sentiment

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) stake by 0.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 24,222 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 2.54M shares with $120.98M value, down from 2.56M last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co now has $79.56B valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.05. About 6.78M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 18/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Action Date Is Aug 16; 12/03/2018 – THEATRE The Cherry Orchard Bristol […]; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 15/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Take Part in UBS 2018 Global Healthcare Conference; 24/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Event to Discuss ASCO Highlights; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/04/2018 – #2 UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $BMY $NLNK; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Maiden Holdings LTD (MHLD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.43 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.80, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 31 funds started new and increased equity positions, while 72 sold and trimmed holdings in Maiden Holdings LTD. The funds in our database now have: 38.20 million shares, down from 42.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Maiden Holdings LTD in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 35 Reduced: 37 Increased: 17 New Position: 14.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb has $63 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.40’s average target is 13.22% above currents $48.05 stock price. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 13 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by UBS. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, September 3. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $63 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 3 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tobam holds 0.7% or 291,314 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 3.98M shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 34,237 shares. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Limited has 0.33% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hgk Asset Management holds 138,951 shares or 2% of its portfolio. Washington Tru Bankshares has invested 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Legacy Capital Prtnrs has invested 0.18% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Norinchukin Bancshares The owns 394,384 shares. 82,625 were reported by Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company. Towerview Ltd Limited Liability Company has 10,000 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Highlander Capital Limited Liability Co holds 23,524 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 2.54M shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Corp reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Hikari Ltd has 0.31% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 62,080 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 42,264 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J had bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920 on Wednesday, July 31. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.74 billion for 11.44 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $43.01 million. It operates in two divisions, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. It currently has negative earnings. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis.