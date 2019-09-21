New York State Teachers Retirement System Stake in Visa Com Cl A (V) Has Lowered by $15.61 Million as Valuation Rose; As Vonage Hldgs (VG) Valuation Rose, 1492 Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $2.14 Million

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 70.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 194,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 472,227 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35M, up from 277,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.23. About 3.68M shares traded or 37.96% up from the average. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and Enterprise Segments; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications to Business Workflows; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR, EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS, $0.12; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE GETS NEW PATENT IN SUPPORT OF NEXMO API PLATFORM; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE: SAGI DUDAI WAS SVP OF SOFTWARE ENGINEERING; 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform; 16/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 90,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 2.59 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $448.82 million, down from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.81 million shares traded or 87.91% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 02/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Chinese National Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining a Student Visa; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.2% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Altarock Ptnrs Limited Liability Co has 282,516 shares. Baskin Financial Service stated it has 4.61% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wms Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 59,134 shares or 2.52% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.62% or 274,672 shares in its portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 391 shares. Karp Cap, a California-based fund reported 25,877 shares. 9,300 are held by Spark Inv Mgmt Lc. Mar Vista Inv Partners Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 620,025 shares. 95,310 are held by Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Co. Montag & Caldwell Lc accumulated 4.59% or 514,414 shares. Culbertson A N Inc has invested 0.69% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Biondo Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hengistbury Prns Llp invested 42.69% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.22 billion for 30.43 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norwegian Crusie Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 17,960 shares to 275,135 shares, valued at $14.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bloomin Brands Inc Com (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 42,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT).

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $106.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT) by 29,913 shares to 29,253 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA) by 15,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,862 shares, and cut its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc.