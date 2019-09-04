New York State Teachers Retirement System Raised Salesforce.Com (CRM) Position By $2.51 Million; NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) stake by 1.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired 15,904 shares as Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 1.08M shares with $171.42 million value, up from 1.07M last quarter. Salesforce.Com Inc now has $130.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.14% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $152.73. About 4.82M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 08/03/2018 – Cloud Lending Solutions Recognized as Top 10 Best Performing Salesforce Solution Provider; 29/05/2018 – CRM SEES FY REV. $13.08B TO $13.13B, SAW $12.66B TO $12.71B; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF: HOPE TO HAVE BLOCKCHAIN, CRYPTO SOLUTION; 03/05/2018 – News On MuleSoft Inc. (MULE) Now Under CRM; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 22/03/2018 – NYDJ Taps Salesforce to Boost Personalization Features; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies

Among 2 analysts covering NGL ENERGY PARTNERS (NYSE:NGL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NGL ENERGY PARTNERS has $1700 highest and $1700 lowest target. $17’s average target is 27.72% above currents $13.31 stock price. NGL ENERGY PARTNERS had 3 analyst reports since May 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, August 12 by UBS. See NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $16.0000 New Target: $17.0000 Maintain

17/07/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight New Target: $17.0000 Initiates Coverage On

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 496,044 shares to 8.77 million valued at $372.45M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) stake by 11,611 shares and now owns 71,865 shares. Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 74,270 were accumulated by Premier Asset Management Limited Liability. Altimeter Cap Mgmt LP holds 1.44% or 265,000 shares. Buckingham Capital Incorporated owns 34,547 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Polar Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability reported 2.52M shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Bainco Investors invested in 19,845 shares or 0.51% of the stock. M&R Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Franklin Resources invested in 4.53M shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Lc has 1,438 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Voloridge Invest Limited Liability accumulated 0.11% or 22,056 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 0.19% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1.82 million shares. Btim reported 1,313 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Petrus Lta holds 1,302 shares. 5,775 were accumulated by Dsc Advisors L P. Swedbank holds 1.22 million shares.

Among 25 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 96% are positive. Salesforce.com has $200 highest and $160 lowest target. $184.92’s average target is 21.08% above currents $152.73 stock price. Salesforce.com had 44 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by BMO Capital Markets. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 23. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bernstein on Tuesday, March 5. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold NGL Energy Partners LP shares while 23 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 70.81 million shares or 2.87% less from 72.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Hsbc Pcl invested in 215,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott owns 0.01% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 76,068 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 12,132 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 54,398 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 61,632 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns Inc reported 18,500 shares. 170 are owned by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Arrow Inv Llc stated it has 51,422 shares. 20,047 were reported by Virtu Financial Lc. 18,023 were reported by Bokf Na. Invesco Ltd accumulated 188,349 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 15,430 shares. The France-based Natixis has invested 0.02% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0.02% or 719,110 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.13 million activity. KRIMBILL H MICHAEL also bought $763,122 worth of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) shares.