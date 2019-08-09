New York State Teachers Retirement System Raised Its Wabtec (WAB) Position; Military Resale Group (MYRG)’s Sentiment Is 1.57

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased Wabtec Corp (WAB) stake by 53.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired 67,381 shares as Wabtec Corp (WAB)’s stock rose 3.42%. The New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 192,610 shares with $14.20 million value, up from 125,229 last quarter. Wabtec Corp now has $11.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.24% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $69.5. About 5.02M shares traded or 155.12% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 07/05/2018 – Wabtec at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – WABTEC’S OUTLOOK TO NEG FROM STABLE; RATINGS AFFIRMED: MOODY’S; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: WABTEC CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER GE DEAL; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $11.1 BILLION; 12/04/2018 – Wabtec Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – GE Is Said in Talks to Unload Rail Unit in Deal With Wabtec (Video); 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Chairman Albert Neupaver Has Been Re-Appointed Executive Chairman; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 EPS $3.80; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE 15% CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR 1

Military Resale Group Inc (MYRG) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.53, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 69 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 44 cut down and sold stock positions in Military Resale Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 14.76 million shares, down from 14.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Military Resale Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 41 Increased: 48 New Position: 21.

MYR Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $478.45 million. It operates through two divisions, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. It has a 14.45 P/E ratio. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to clients in the electric utility and the renewable energy industries.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md holds 2.49% of its portfolio in MYR Group Inc. for 175,242 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 263,160 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has 1.17% invested in the company for 694,579 shares. The New York-based Third Avenue Management Llc has invested 0.84% in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 25,723 shares.

The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $28.75. About 19,894 shares traded. MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MYRG News: 07/03/2018 – MYR GROUP INC – QTRLY BACKLOG AT $679.1 MLN; 07/03/2018 MYR GROUP 4Q EPS 82C, EST. 33C; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP INC SAYS BOARD APPOINTED KENNETH HARTWICK AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP CHAIRMAN KOERTNER RESIGNS; 07/03/2018 – MYR GROUP 4Q EPS INCLUDES 47C/SHR BENEFIT FROM TAX REFORM; 20/04/2018 – DJ MYR Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MYRG); 02/05/2018 – MYR Group 1Q EPS 34c; 02/04/2018 – MYR Group: Kenneth M. Hartwick Becomes Chairman of the Board; 07/03/2018 – MYR GROUP 4Q CONTRACT REV. $373.5M, EST. $373.2M; 02/05/2018 – MYR GROUP 1Q EPS 34C, EST. 18C

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl invested in 6,858 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisory Svcs Net Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 1,562 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh owns 7,343 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia reported 0.06% stake. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 26,475 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Country Bancorp stated it has 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.52M shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank holds 0.22% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 59,365 shares. Calamos Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.02% stake. Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 19,895 are owned by Mason Street Advsr. Utah Retirement Systems invested in 24,892 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Doheny Asset Ca holds 0.25% or 4,018 shares in its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Westinghouse Air Brake has $93 highest and $8000 lowest target. $85.40’s average target is 22.88% above currents $69.5 stock price. Westinghouse Air Brake had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, March 22. Buckingham Research maintained Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $8300 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, June 24. Stephens maintained Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. $652,600 worth of stock was bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Tuesday, May 21. DeNinno David L also bought $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Tuesday, May 21. 8,000 shares were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E, worth $503,520.

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased Freeport Mcmoran Inc (NYSE:FCX) stake by 130,400 shares to 1.93 million valued at $24.93M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) stake by 1,223 shares and now owns 101,525 shares. Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM) was reduced too.