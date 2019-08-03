New York State Teachers Retirement System Raised Its Northern Trust (NTRS) Stake; Cbre Clarion Securities Has Raised Its Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Stake

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) stake by 6.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired 20,416 shares as Northern Trust Corp (NTRS)’s stock rose 0.45%. The New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 321,424 shares with $29.06 million value, up from 301,008 last quarter. Northern Trust Corp now has $20.15B valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $93.76. About 1.18M shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 27/03/2018 – Northern Trust Asset Management Expands Relationship with Minority-Owned Brokers; 09/05/2018 – Northern Trust Corporation Buys New 1.2% Position in Aptiv; 12/04/2018 – Northern Trust Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 11 (Table); 17/04/2018 – Northern Trust: 1Q Net Interest Income $384.0M; 14/03/2018 – SLT: Deutsche Bank, Euroclear and Northern Trust launch T2S solution; 21/05/2018 – Northern Trust at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 24/05/2018 – Northern Trust Offers GIPS® Compliant Reporting to Asset Owners; 18/04/2018 – Growth is looking good now, but it won’t be enough to save the U.S. from its out-of-control budget deficit, warns Carl Tannenbaum, chief economist at Northern Trust; 27/03/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP NTRS.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $120; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS UNDERWEIGHT ON AUSTRALIAN BANKS

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) stake by 70% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc acquired 837,934 shares as Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)’s stock declined 13.80%. The Cbre Clarion Securities Llc holds 2.03 million shares with $63.21 million value, up from 1.20M last quarter. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust now has $3.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 927,768 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 28/03/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL PROPOSED SHARE-FOR-SHARE LASALLE HOTEL MERGER; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Raises Offer for LaSalle Hotels to $3.6 Billion; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – REVISED PROPOSAL ALSO PROVIDES LASALLE’S SHAREHOLDERS WITH OPTION TO ELECT TO GET CASH UP TO MAXIMUM OF 15%; 21/05/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK: OFFER SUPERIOR TO MERGER PACT LASALLE HAS REACHED; 30/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mast Therapeutics, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, Smart, Waddell & Reed Financial, Quali; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT LASALLE HAS NOT RESPONDED TO REVISED PROPOSAL; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK REVISED IMPLIED OFFER IS 5.8% ABOVE ORIGINAL OFFER; 28/03/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Bd of Trustees Confirms Unanimous Rejection of Unsolicited Proposal From Pebblebrook Hotel Trust; 16/04/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES TO REVIEW REVISED PEBBLEBROOK PROPOSAL; 28/03/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – PEBBLEBROOK IS PREPARED TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS AROUND PRICE AND MIX OF CONSIDERATION AS WARRANTED BY “DUE DILIGENCE”

Among 5 analysts covering Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Northern Trust had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, June 18 to “Hold”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $13100 target in Wednesday, May 8 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) rating on Wednesday, June 5. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $9500 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, March 14. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NTRS shares while 207 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 167.30 million shares or 1.07% less from 169.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Michigan-based Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Pinnacle Associate Ltd owns 16,070 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0.05% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) or 901,655 shares. Benin Corporation reported 18,575 shares. Fayez Sarofim And invested in 3,500 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited holds 86,545 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Appleton Ma accumulated 0.21% or 17,381 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.04% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). D E Shaw Communication Inc reported 596,061 shares. Asset Strategies holds 6,069 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company accumulated 0.02% or 3,104 shares. Cornerstone Advsr owns 3,045 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Parametrica Mgmt accumulated 2,263 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 32,960 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The owns 205,141 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased Cno Financial Group Inc stake by 23,300 shares to 3,100 valued at $50,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) stake by 7,886 shares and now owns 538,907 shares. E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.10, from 2.93 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold PEB shares while 94 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 145.65 million shares or 5.87% more from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 20,035 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Honeywell stated it has 94,255 shares. Heitman Real Est Secs Ltd Com has 3% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 2.22M shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 76,188 shares. 1.94 million were reported by Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 0% or 22,100 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 9,468 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Lc reported 0.01% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Prudential Financial invested in 791,029 shares. Zimmer Ptnrs LP accumulated 1.68M shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 1.38 million shares stake. Comm Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Citadel Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Comerica Financial Bank has 0.02% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 63,854 shares. 2.17 million are held by Earnest Partners Lc.

