New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowered One Gas Com (OGS) Position By $675,000; Jet Capital Investors LP Has Increased Pg&E (PCG) Stake By $15.84 Million

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased One Gas Inc Com (OGS) stake by 8.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 7,500 shares as One Gas Inc Com (OGS)’s stock rose 4.12%. The New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 83,901 shares with $7.58 million value, down from 91,401 last quarter. One Gas Inc Com now has $5.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $95.31. About 421,201 shares traded or 107.96% up from the average. ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has risen 21.19% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.19% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Operating Income $130.3 Million; 19/04/2018 – DJ ONE Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGS); 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $375 Million; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 Net $156M-Net $168M; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Net $90.8M; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Affirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q EPS $1.72

Jet Capital Investors LP increased Pg&E Corp (PCG) stake by 288% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jet Capital Investors LP acquired 720,000 shares as Pg&E Corp (PCG)’s stock declined 16.45%. The Jet Capital Investors LP holds 970,000 shares with $22.23 million value, up from 250,000 last quarter. Pg&E Corp now has $5.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.29% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $10.93. About 30.08 million shares traded or 257.25% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Rev $4.06B; 19/03/2018 – PG&E CORP. CUT TO Baa1 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 02:58 PM; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-lmpacted Areas Save Money; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $4,056 MLN $4,268 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SEES MANY DIFFERENT CALIFORNIA FIRE BILLS EMERGING; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:11 PM; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO INSTALL MORE WEATHER STATIONS TO MONITOR FIRE THREAT; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Responds to CAL FIRE Announcement

Analysts await ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.31 per share. OGS’s profit will be $18.46 million for 68.08 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by ONE Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.91% negative EPS growth.

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased Equitrans Midstream Corp stake by 29,200 shares to 239,802 valued at $4.73M in 2019Q2. It also upped Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc stake by 15,900 shares and now owns 61,673 shares. Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold OGS shares while 86 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 38.10 million shares or 0.16% more from 38.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 8,885 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 0.09% or 14,300 shares. 771 were accumulated by Webster Comml Bank N A. Investment Services stated it has 8,424 shares. Assetmark reported 45 shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.04% or 38,239 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of holds 0% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) for 5,500 shares. Us Bancorp De stated it has 8,817 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0% invested in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) for 16,400 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 448 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.11% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

