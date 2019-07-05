New York State Teachers Retirement System Lifted Its Conocophillips (COP) Position by $1.10 Million; Dtf Tax (DTF) Shareholder Karpus Management Increased Holding by $2.30 Million as Market Value Rose

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.82. About 2,099 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has risen 5.97% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.54% the S&P500.

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 16,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.89M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.93 million, up from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $59.86. About 3.05 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – Conoco sues to enforce $2 bln award that Venezuela scorns; 25/04/2018 – PDVSA ordered to pay Conoco $2 bln for breaking Venezuela contracts -arbitration; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DOESN’T HAVE ANY SIGNIFICANT EXPORT CAPACITY OUT OF PERMIAN BASIN; 07/05/2018 – Conoco expected to soon temporarily seize PDVSA Curacao assets; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips ups output forecast for 2018; 25/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES RULING FROM INTL ARBITRATION TRIBUNAL; 04/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: On Track for full-Yr Shr Repurchases of $2 B; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA moves to protect exports as Conoco seizures weigh; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James accumulated 22,139 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has 49,916 shares. Karpus Mngmt reported 0.16% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Fiera holds 0.01% or 254,435 shares in its portfolio. Dakota Wealth Management reported 19,236 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va reported 0.05% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Morgan Stanley accumulated 50,716 shares. Saba Mngmt Lp has invested 0.15% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 926,150 shares. Raymond James & Assoc holds 42,582 shares. Geode stated it has 27,765 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Landscape Management Llc accumulated 37,328 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 65,487 shares. 38,957 were reported by First Advsr L P. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 26,671 shares stake.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aberdeen Em Mkts Equity Income Fund (CH) by 56,423 shares to 799,261 shares, valued at $5.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (NYSEMKT:DMF) by 333,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Emg Mkt Etf (EEM).

